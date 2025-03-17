Kelly Taubert Ministries

Hosted by

Kelly Taubert Ministries

About this event

Shine Gala: Celebrating God's Grace In a Night of Elegance

700 Crockett St

Beaumont, Texas

General Admission
$48
General Admission Seating - Not Reserved Seating
VIP Ticket
$58
Reserved Seating and Table in Front Area
VIP Couple Ticket Purchase
$110
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
The couples' ticket option is designed for spouses, fiance', boyfriend or girlfriend. If you are coming with a friend, we would love for each of you to grab an invidual ticket to help us with seating.
General Admission Couple Ticket Purchase
$90
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
The couples' ticket option is designed for spouses, fiance', boyfriend or girlfriend. If you are coming with a friend, we would love for each of you to grab an invidual ticket to help us with seating. This would be open general admission seating not VIP reserved seating.
Table Purchase
$450
VIP Table of 8
Add a donation for Kelly Taubert Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!