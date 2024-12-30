Shine Like Tony Casino Night 2025

Individual ticket - $25/person (Includes complimentary snacks, drinks and $5000 in "funny money" for game table play.) Mouse race play is sold separately at event - bring cash and win big - only $5 per bet!
Table Sponsor
$100
We are seeking sponsorships for gaming tables. We will proudly display signs on tables with sponsor's name/company/organization listed. Your sponsorship includes two individual tickets for entry. Thank you for considering!
Name a Mouse
$20
Name a racing mouse! For a donation, you get to name a mouse for the race—fun, bragging rights, and all for a great cause! Looking for 36 mice names for our mouse races!
Add a donation for Anthony Iiams Memorial Foundation
$
