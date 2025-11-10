Shine Like Tony Casino Night 2026

Hosted by
Gladstone, MO 64118, USA
Early Bird Individual ticket: $15/person, through January 10, 2026 only. Regular price ticket: $25/person (Includes complimentary snacks, drinks and $5000 in "funny money" for game table play.) Mouse race play sold separately at event - bring cash and win big - only $5 per bet! Other non-table games also $5 each.
We are seeking sponsorships for gaming tables. We will proudly display signs on tables with sponsor's name/company/organization listed. Your sponsorship includes two individual tickets for entry. Thank you for considering!
Name a racing mouse! For a donation, you get to name a mouse for the race—fun, bragging rights, and all for a great cause! Looking for 36 mice names for our mouse races!
Reserve a table for you and your friends! Includes everything the individual ticket provides for 8 people! Guaranteed, reserved seating. Supply limited!!
Value Deal for games & activities includes: 25 raffle tickets, 6 mouse race tickets, additional $5000 funny money chip, 2 tickets for Plinko, Wine Toss, "Bullseye & Booze" Darts, Putting Game, Jumbo Connect 4. (This does not include entry ticket - this is for extra games/activities only).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!