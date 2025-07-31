Holidays with Heart: A Sparkle Strong Auction

Hosted by
Step into the magic of the holiday season with two upper orchestra tickets to The Nutcracker by Oklahoma City Ballet. This timeless Christmas classic bursts to life with vibrant costumes, stunning sets, and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score. Enjoy an evening of pure enchantment at the Civic Center Music Hall — a perfect holiday date or gift experience.
Tickets valid for the December 20, 2025, 7:00 p.m. performance.
Donated by Oklahoma City Ballet
Value: $538
Spark curiosity and creativity with this family adventure duo! Enjoy a full year of discovery with a family membership to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, where hands-on exhibits make learning an adventure for all ages. Then color your world with admission for two to the Crayola Experience in Plano — a vibrant, interactive space where imagination takes center stage. The perfect getaway for curious minds and creative hearts.
Donated by the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Crayola Experience
Value: $221
Enjoy an evening of fun and food at OKC’s favorite backyard playground. This package includes 60 minutes of court time, paddle and ball rentals for up to four players, plus two appetizers to share. Play, laugh and eat under the twinkle lights at Chicken N Pickle!
Donated by Chicken N Pickle OKC
Value: $100
Tap into clarity, insight and guidance all year long. This package includes 12 monthly virtual tarot readings with Melanie Marie. A thoughtful gift for anyone seeking connection, reflection or just a little extra magic in 2026.
Donated by Melanie Marie
$360
Slow down, recharge, and indulge in a little self-care. This thoughtful basket and local gift card combo has everything you need for a cozy night in — mindfulness, comfort, and a touch of gourmet flavor.
Includes:
Donated by Magic, Memories, Mayhem and Forward Foods
Value: $100
Inspired by the timeless style of Jacqueline Kennedy, this triple strand necklace brings classic beauty with a vintage touch. The glass pearls are hand knotted, giving the drape a graceful, luxurious feel, and the original velvet box makes it even more special.
This is the kind of piece someone wears for graduations, weddings, anniversaries, and other moments they want to feel elegant and put together.
Donated by Sparkle Strong Foundation
Value: $150
This three piece set is bold in the best way. The faceted purple stones catch the light with every movement, and the geometric shapes make the whole look modern and fun. Wear the pieces together for a statement moment or mix them into your regular rotation for a pop of color.
If someone on your list loves sparkle or loves purple, this is a guaranteed hit that looks far more expensive than it is.
Donated by Sparkle Strong Foundation
Value: $259
Personalize your world with a one-of-a-kind wooden name sign, handmade by a heart mom artist. This unique piece of art celebrates individuality and makes a perfect gift for a nursery, child’s room or special space.
Donated by Wicked and Whimsy in honor of darling Fable
Value: $50
Deck your holiday tables in seasonal style with two custom floral centerpieces from Redbud Floral. You’ll receive one arrangement for Thanksgiving and one for Christmas — each designed with fresh blooms and festive flair to match the spirit of the season.
Includes:
Donated by Redbud Floral
Value: $300
Fresh laundry never smelled this good! Handmade in small batches by a heart mama, this basket of clean, natural detergent delivers freshness with just a few tablespoons per load. A unique, practical gift with a big heart.
Donated by Dustie's Detergents in memory and honor of sweet Chet
Value: $50
Get ready to travel in style with this magical set, perfect for Disney fans and adventure lovers alike! This bundle combines fashion and function, making it just right for your next getaway or even everyday errands.
The set includes:
Whether you’re heading to the parks, catching a flight, or simply wanting a touch of Disney magic in your daily routine, this set delivers both fun and functionality.
Donated by Magic, Memories, Mayhem
Value: $75
Kick off the fun with a lively date or friends’ night at Andy B’s — bowling, arcade games, great food, and laughter guaranteed. Then bring that energy home with a $100 gift card to Amini’s Galleria, where you can shop for stunning game tables, décor, and home entertainment pieces. Whether you’re playing out on the town or leveling up your space, this package makes game night unforgettable.
Donated by Andy B’s and Amini’s Galleria
Value: $150
Give your car the VIP treatment it deserves! Cruise-In Auto Spa’s Complete Detail package restores that like-new shine inside and out. From deep-cleaned interiors to a gleaming exterior finish, this professional service will make your ride sparkle. Perfect before the holidays or any special occasion, this is the gift that keeps your car (and you) feeling refreshed.
Donated by Cruise-In Auto Spa Norman
Value: $350
Elegant, effortless, and full of heart — this signature Kendra Scott bracelet brings a touch of shine to any outfit. Featuring the beloved Ari Heart charm, perfect for our auction, and gold beaded stretch design, it’s as easy to wear as it is beautiful. A perfect gift for someone special or a sweet treat for yourself.
Donated by Kendra Scott OKC
Value: $50
This is the kind of set people stop scrolling for. The warm gold collar frames two glowing mother of pearl stones that shift in the light, and the matching earrings complete the look without overpowering it. It’s sophisticated, giftable, and instantly dresses up anything from a simple sweater to a full holiday party fit.
Kendra Scott pieces always move fast in auctions, and this one is a true showstopper for anyone who loves shimmer without fuss.
Donated by Sparkle Strong Foundation
Value: $313
This charming red, white and blue bundle brings all the festive summer energy! It’s classic, coastal, picnic-ready Americana with pieces perfect for lake days, ball games, family cookouts and all those warm weather adventures.
The set includes:
• A canvas tote
• A basket purse with crossbody strap
• A clear cosmetic bag
• A blue and white star lunch bag
• A coordinating fabric zipper pouch
Each piece is versatile and easy to use year round, but together, they make a cheerful summer set that’s ready for sunshine season.
Donated by Magic Memories Mayhem
Value: $135
Show a teacher in your life some love with a thoughtful bundle designed to brighten their desk, their day and their well deserved downtime. This set includes a roomy canvas teacher tote filled with classroom friendly favorites and self care treats, plus a custom name sign from Wicked and Whimsy to add a personal touch to their space.
Inside the tote you’ll find masks, soaks, an eye set, a candle, a marker set, a pen set and a journal set — everything a teacher needs to recharge, reset and keep their creativity flowing. Pair it with the personalized sign and you’ve got a gift that’s heartfelt, practical and genuinely fun to receive.
A perfect holiday gift, end of year surprise or random act of kindness for the teacher who goes above and beyond.
Donated by Magic, Memories, Mayhem & Wicked and Whimsy
Value: $100
Enjoy a perfect night out in downtown Norman! Start with dinner and drinks at The Standard, known for its modern comfort food and relaxed atmosphere, then head down the street to The Sooner Theatre for a live performance of Scrooge. It’s a festive evening that blends local flavor with holiday magic.
Includes:
Donated by The Standard and The Sooner Theatre
Value: $200
Explore the best of OKC’s science and nature in one unforgettable outing! Enjoy a full day of wonder with admission for four to the Crystal Bridge Conservatory at Myriad Botanical Gardens, then continue the fun at Science Museum Oklahoma, where curiosity and hands-on learning come alive. A beautiful balance of green and geeky — perfect for families or friends who love to explore.
Donated by Myriad Botanical Gardens and Science Museum Oklahoma
Value: $132
Add a pop of personality to your brand, event, or small business with a custom sticker set designed just for you! This set includes 50 water- and UV-resistant stickers (3.5–4", any shape) in your chosen single design. Bold, durable, and totally custom. Perfect for makers, teachers, or gift-givers!
Donated by Pimento Design
Value: $75
Ready for the coolest movie night in town? This mobile movie experience brings the red carpet, a giant bus screen, concessions, glow sticks, and even bean bags right to your driveway. Includes a movie of your choice and tons of extras for an unforgettable night. Serves OKC metro. Epic memories guaranteed.
Donated by MD Mobile Events
Value: $475
Get active and connected as a family with three months of access to the Norman YMCA. From fitness classes to family swim to community events, this membership is a gift of health, wellness, and fun. Great for starting the new year strong!
Membership includes:
✔ Two adults + all children in the household
✔ Access to 14 locations
✔ Free on-site child care for up to 2 hours while you work out
✔ Discounts on youth programs & developmental sports
Donated by Norman YMCA
Value: $339
Jump, tumble, and stretch with a full month of gymnastics classes for your child at Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy! Whether they’re brand new to the sport or ready to level up, this world-class facility helps kids build strength, confidence, and coordination in a safe, encouraging environment.
Donated by Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy
Value: $100
Get a jump on your holiday gifting with this cheerful combo that’s perfect for kids, teens, or anyone who loves a little fun in their stocking! This set includes a custom-made personalized sign plus a Sanrio gift pack featuring a notepad, drawstring pouch, and mini stamps — cute, creative, and ready to wrap.
Donated by Wicked and Whimsy in honor of darling Fable and Magic, Memories, Mayhem
Value: $65
Saddle up for an unforgettable day exploring the stories, art, and spirit of the American West. From stunning sculptures to cowboy gear and Native heritage exhibits, this museum is a true Oklahoma treasure for visitors of all ages.
Donated by National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
Value: $100
Add a little joy to any celebration with these perfectly petite Bundtinis from Nothing Bundt Cakes! With adorable party toppers and a mix of irresistible flavors, this dozen will make any gathering a little sweeter.
Donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes Norman
Value: $40
Make it a perfect day in Oklahoma City! Start your adventure at Factory Obscura’s immersive Mix-Tape Experience — a kaleidoscope of art, music, and imagination — then unwind over pizza, pastries, or coffee with a $25 gift card good at either The Hall’s Pizza Kitchen or The Harvey Bakery & Kitchen. Creativity, comfort, and flavor all in one vibrant outing.
Donated by Factory Obscura and The Hall’s Pizza Kitchen / The Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Value: $75
Bright, thoughtful, and full of charm — this bundle makes a perfect gift for any occasion! The Personalized Word Art print from All About Word Art on Etsy turns names and special details into a beautiful keepsake, while the Kidoodles Gift Set adds a splash of fun with colorful milk bath bottles, a headband, and a reusable bag. Ideal for birthdays, holidays, or just because — it’s a cheerful mix of creativity and care for kids and kids at heart.
Donated by All About Word Art and Kidoodles
Value: $115
Show your Sooner spirit in style! From apparel and jewelry to gifts and memorabilia, Balfour of Norman is the go-to shop for all things OU. Perfect for game days, grads, and anyone who loves crimson and cream.
Donated by Balfour of Norman
Value: $75
A true collector’s piece for any Sooner fan! This official football signed by OU Head Coach Brent Venables is the ultimate show of team pride and passion. Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave as a reminder that there’s no place like Norman on game day.
Perfect for alumni, diehard fans, or anyone who loves the crimson and cream spirit.
Acquired from The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department
Try your luck then laugh the night away with this Oklahoma night out package. Start at Casino Oklahoma with $50 in play, a $30 meal voucher and a basket of Casino Oklahoma swag, then head to Bricktown Comedy Club for entry for four to a live comedy show in OKC.
Perfect for double date fun or a friends night out.
Donated by Casino Oklahoma & Bricktown Comedy Club
Value: $200
Take your night out to the next level with a playful double feature of competition and fun!
Start with a round of high-energy golf games and bites at Topgolf OKC, then head to Up-Down for classic arcade nostalgia, pizza, and good vibes.
Perfect for couples, friends, or a night out that mixes friendly rivalry with plenty of laughs.
Includes $50 gameplay at Topgolf OKC and a Date Night package at Up-Down with 80 tokens, two slices of pizza, and an Up-Down fanny pack.
Donated by Topgolf OKC and Up-Down
Value: $90
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this decadent dessert pairing! Indulge in fresh, homemade treats with a $40 credit from Crumb and Get It Bakes, then head to The Ice Creamatory with a $30 gift certificate for their imaginative, horror-themed creations that are anything but ordinary. From cake to cool confections, this combo is a delicious way to celebrate any occasion.
Donated by Crumb and Get It Bakes and The Ice Creamatory
Value: $70
Add a work of art to your story with a custom tattoo by Emily Sasser at All Around Tattoo. Known for her vibrant colors and meaningful designs, Emily brings creativity and care to every piece.
Donated by Emily Sasser
Value: $100
This bundle is made for anyone who loves a thoughtful touch. Start with a custom name sign from Wicked and Whimsy, created just for your favorite person or family. It’s the kind of piece that instantly makes a room feel personal and loved.
To sweeten the set, enjoy a $25 certificate to GourmetGiftBaskets.com, perfect for sending treats to someone special or picking out a little something for yourself.
A great holiday gift, birthday surprise or just because moment — simple, personal and easy to love.
Donated by Whimsy and Wicked and GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Value: $75
Relax, recharge, and rediscover balance with a luxurious wellness experience at Le Visage Spa & Wellness in Norman. This restorative package includes a Salt Room session, Infrared Room, Oxygen Chair Therapy, and So-Vi Treatment with Celluma light therapy. You’ll also enjoy time in the LV Reset Suite featuring Therabody Lounger, SmartGoggles, and JetBoots, along with the signature Tea Experience to complete your day of calm.
Donated by Le Visage Spa & Wellness
Value: $275
Make it a day to remember with this family-friendly adventure! Explore, play, and learn with one-day admission for four to the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Seminole, where kids can try out real-world roles and hands-on exhibits. Then refuel with everyone’s favorite meal using the Chick-fil-A basket, filled with fun merch, a plush cow, and three meal vouchers to enjoy together. It’s laughter, learning, and lunch all in one joyful package!
Donated by Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum and Chick-fil-A, Norman Main
Value: $88
Turn up the heat on your self-care routine with this incredible gift basket from Hotworx Norman! Enjoy a one-month membership, brow and bikini wax services, a Cryorestore treatment with CBD and a collection of fun Hotworx swag. Perfect for anyone ready to sweat, reset, and glow.
Donated by Hotworx Norman
Value: $100
Celebrate Indigenous storytelling, creativity and culture with a trio that brings art to life both in person and at home. Enjoy admission for four to the First Americans Museum, where powerful exhibits and living history create an unforgettable experience.
Keep that connection going with the 2025 collection of First American Art Magazine plus a two year subscription, offering in depth features, artist spotlights and thoughtful perspectives delivered straight to your home.
The set is completed with a two piece necklace bundle donated by the Poolaw Mailo family. Warm orange beads and handcrafted details make each necklace a beautiful reflection of Native artistry.
A meaningful gift, a collector’s treasure and a striking way to honor Indigenous voices.
Donated by the First Americans Museum, First American Art Magazine and the Poolaw Mailo Family
Value: $299
Show your Norman pride with this chic OU-themed gift set from MAVE! Featuring a stylish embroidered hat, a jewelry set from College Vault, and a beaded OU ID holder, this trio blends local spirit with boutique flair — perfect for game days or gifting.
Donated by MAVE
Value: $113
Celebrate local charm with a curated basket from Norman’s beloved STASH shop! This colorful collection is packed with thoughtful, artsy finds — including home goods, stationery, and surprises that make everyday life a little brighter. Whether you’re new to Norman or a lifelong local, this basket will bring a smile to your space.
• STASH Norman rainbow art print that is also a $25 gift certificate to STASH
• Set of colorful hanging star ornaments
• Vintage Kon Tiki Restaurant matchbook
• “The Rise and Fall” cotton kitchen towel
• Painted dish
• Voluspa Suede Blanc coconut wax candle (9.5 oz)
• Dream Folk Studio art print in tube (13x19, “I See the Magic in You”)
• Fabric zip pouch with blue and white abstract print and yellow zipper
Donated by STASH
Value: $125
Own a piece of Dallas hockey history! This authentic puck signed by Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars is the perfect addition for any fan or collector. Display it proudly or gift it to the sports lover in your life — a must-have for anyone who bleeds green and victory gold.
Donated by Dallas Stars and the Dallas Stars Foundation
Value: $75
In Honor of Jewels's nurse Ashlynn
Bring a touch of Disney magic home with this whimsical Snow White gift set featuring a musical snow globe and two pairs of statement earrings by FemmeDeBloom Jewelry Co. Perfect for Disney lovers, collectors, or anyone who believes in “happily ever after.”
Donated by Femme de Bloom & Magic, Memories, Mayhem
Value: $55
Make every day Taco Tuesday with this mouth-watering bundle from Torchy’s Tacos in Norman! Enjoy twenty tacos of your choice — perfect for sharing with family, friends, or your favorite taco enthusiast. Bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and that signature Torchy’s kick will turn any day into a celebration.
Donated by Torchy’s Tacos, Norman
Value: $100+
Perfect for the OU fan who wants to show their pride on game day and every day. This set includes a Nike OU duffle, roomy enough for travel, workouts, tailgates and weekend gear, plus four OU pint glasses featuring the classic crimson logo. Durable, practical and full of Sooner energy, it’s a great bundle for grads, students, alumni or any die-hard fan.
A fun holiday gift or auction pick for someone who lives and breathes OU.
Donated by Sparkle Strong Foundation
Value: $120
Enjoy a culinary tour of local favorites with this trio of gift cards that highlight some of Norman’s best spots to eat and unwind. Savor Italian comfort food at Sergio’s Italian Bistro, grab a burger and a brew at The Garage, and toast the evening at The Standard with their creative cocktails and modern vibes.
Includes:
Donated by Sergio’s Italian Bistro, The Garage and The Standard
Value: $95
Adventure meets heritage in this thoughtful combo! Enjoy a day discovering Oklahoma’s stories with admission for eight to the Oklahoma History Center, then carry the spirit of the journey wherever you go with a beautifully crafted Pendleton mini backpack — perfect for day trips, festivals, or everyday use.
Includes:
Donated by Oklahoma History Center and Magic, Memories, Mayhem
Value: $175
This bundle feels like that first deep breath when you step onto Main Street and catch the scent of popcorn, sunscreen and pure possibility. Whether you're planning your next trip or just wishing you were, this set packs the kind of magic that makes you feel park-ready the moment you unzip it.
The metallic Mickey tote adds the perfect touch of nostalgia and sparkle, the Walt Disney World backpack is ready for rope drop to fireworks and the official autograph book is just waiting for character hugs and castle photos. The notepad, keychain and waterproof case round everything out with practical park-day charm.
Bidders: When you book your next Disney trip with Magic, Memories, Mayhem and mention Sparkle Strong, SSF receives 25 percent of the commission at no cost to you. A little extra magic goes a long way!
Donated by Magic, Memories, Mayhem
Value: $100
This stunning hand beaded hat from Mithlo Creations is a true wearable artwork. Featuring a bold beaded brim and matching hatband, every detail showcases the skill and style of Indigenous craftsmanship. The hat you receive will be created in this same style though actual design may vary from the image due to the nature of handcrafted pieces.
A beautiful gift or collector piece for anyone who appreciates Native made artistry.
Donated by Mithlo Creations
Value: $250
Indulge in a gorgeous assortment from Bedré Fine Chocolate, a luxury chocolate brand owned by the Chickasaw Nation. This gift basket is packed with melt in your mouth favorites like bars, bites and specialty treats crafted with the high quality chocolate Bedré is known for.
A perfect holiday gift, dessert table addition or sweet treat to enjoy all season long.
Donated by Bedré Fine Chocolate
Value: $125
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!