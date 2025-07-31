Holidays with Heart: A Sparkle Strong Auction

This bundle feels like that first deep breath when you step onto Main Street and catch the scent of popcorn, sunscreen and pure possibility. Whether you're planning your next trip or just wishing you were, this set packs the kind of magic that makes you feel park-ready the moment you unzip it.





The metallic Mickey tote adds the perfect touch of nostalgia and sparkle, the Walt Disney World backpack is ready for rope drop to fireworks and the official autograph book is just waiting for character hugs and castle photos. The notepad, keychain and waterproof case round everything out with practical park-day charm.





Bidders: When you book your next Disney trip with Magic, Memories, Mayhem and mention Sparkle Strong, SSF receives 25 percent of the commission at no cost to you. A little extra magic goes a long way!





Donated by Magic, Memories, Mayhem

Value: $100