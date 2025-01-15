Reserved VIP Tables include seating for 8. Dinner ticket, commemorative beverage glass, 2 free drink tickets and 2 free raffle tickets per seat. Music will be provided by Mid Life Crisis. Cash bar will be available throughout the event.
Event Time 7 p.m.
Historic Wied Hall
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Shiner Rotary Romp General Admission
$50
VIP Table for 4 guests
$500
Reserved VIP Tables include seating for 4. Dinner ticket, commemorative beverage glass, 2 free drink tickets and 2 free raffle tickets per seat. Music provided by Mid Life Crisis.
Event time 7 p.m.
Historic Wied Hall
Doors open at 6 p..m.