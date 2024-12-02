Shingle Springs Community Center Membership

One family membership per household. Your membership entitles you to the following: $50.00 discount on all full day Hall rentals. $10.00 per hour discounts on four or six hour Hall rentals. $5.00 per hour discounts on two hour Hall rentals. 10% discount on all pre-purchased paid event tickets.* Veterans qualify for a free first year annual family membership.** We thank you for your service! Exclusions: *10% discount is limited to 2 discounted adult tickets per family membership per event. There is no discount on drink tickets or prize entry tickets. Discount is only valid on paid event tickets during the advanced purchase period. Discount does not apply to paid events hosted by third parties who are using the Shingle Springs Community Center as a venue. The discount does not apply to any booth rental fee, drive thru food fundraisers, or entrance fees for craft shows and vendor fairs, nor apply to the private transactions between members and vendors unless otherwise posted. **Free First Year of annual family membership is a one time discount for Veterans. This is a new benefit as of 2024. If you are a veteran or attain veteran status during the year, and are renewing a family membership, you will also automatically qualify for this one time discount. Please call (530) 672-7442 for veteran memberships.