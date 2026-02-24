Shining Star T-Shirts

This is a crew neck children’s t-shirt with gold writing that says, “Miss Douglas County’s Shining Stars,” and a crown in pink rhinestones. It is available in children’s sizes S-XL. All t-shirts are made to order by one of our board members. Stacey will do her best to have all t-shirts ready for pick-up on competition day in the lobby. However, she may need to schedule a different date for pick-up in early March, depending on the overall demand for t-shirts.