Silent Auction

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About this event
1651 Hickory Dr, Suite 1651-B, Haltom City, TX 76117, USA
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Wood car freshner,
Two bottles of carpet freshner,
Bottle of room/linen spray,
Nine pkgs of candle melts from Aromafalls Candle Co.
Valued at $99.00
Starting bid
Tractor Supply bucket filled with:
Set of five scissors,
Box of screws and washers,
Shrink tubing set,
Pkg (24 )AA premium alkaline batteries,
Drill bit set,
Pkg of zip ties,
Pkg (3 pc) adjustable wrench set,
Pkg (3pc) tape measure set,
16 pc magnetic clip set,
Bar of Squatch men's soap
Tractor Supply hat
Valued at $115.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Tin of organic skincare,
Jar of magnesium cream,
Vial of magnesium spray,
Vial of the Sparkle,
Valued at $96.00
Starting bid
Pour Over Coffee Brewer,
Two Evergreen Ceramic Mugs
Valued at $30.00
Starting bid
Bag of Guatemala coffee beans,
Travel mug,
XL blue T-shirt,
Coupon for a free drink
Valued at $75.00
Starting bid
Ari heart necklace with short gold chain
Valued at $60.00
Starting bid
Juliette Silver necklace in rose quartz
Valued at $60.00
Starting bid
TCU Horned Frogs pool cue and purple silk carrying case
Valued at $130.00
Starting bid
PowerXL Smokeless Grill Elite
Adjustable temperature
Temperatures reach 450 degrees
Valued at $150.00
Starting bid
Chefman electric tea infuser with
$25. Htea0 gift card
Valued at $40.00
Starting bid
$!50 Gift cards to various restaurants
Starting bid
Cotton Patch coupon for two free entrees with non-alcoholic beverages,
$25 Grimaldi's gift card,
$25 The Lakehouse gift card,
$20 Star Express Car Wash gift card
Valued at $100.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Decorative bottle of Tequila,
Two bottles of tequila mix,
Glasses,
Mixers,
Rim flavors,
Cherries
Valued at $260.00
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Certificate to Lone Star Oyster Bar. Can be used for both food and beverage.
Starting bid
Certificate for two hours of bowling for six people,
Six pairs of bowling shoes,
Pitcher of soda,
One large one topping pizza
Valued at $80.00
Starting bid
Handcrafted sterling silver and #8 turquoise teardrop pendant on 20" sterling silver chain
Valued at $125.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Bottle of Martinellis sparkling cider,
Box of Ghirardelli brownie mix,
24 oz. jar Rao's spaghetti sauce,
1 pkg Rao's spaghetti noodles,
1 pkg Rao's penne,
6 oz. jar parmesan cheese
Valued at $32.00
Starting bid
8x10 picture of Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic
Valued at $30.00
Starting bid
A classroom event where you (and up to 20 people) will learn about the different types of wine, pairing wine with the right food, famous winegrowing regions and sample and compare the different varieties. Along with the class, enjoy a one-time 30% off discount on your wine purchase.
Valued at $600.00 + wine discount
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Bluebonnet travel cup with straw,
TX hat,
TX cornbread mix,
TX salsa,
TX honey,
TX serving bowl,
Decals,
Notebook
Valued at $96.00
Starting bid
Kangen Basket includes:
Three boxes turmeric supplements,
Three turmeric soap bars,
Two pkgs UKON tea
Valued at $147.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
12x12 designer album,
Two acrylic stamp pkgs,
8x8 scrapbook kit,
Various decorative papers,
Edge distresser,
Stickers,
Decals
Valued at $145.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Hanging planter,
3D printed bird house,
Three 3D printed self-watering planters,
seeds,
gloves,
shovel,
hand towel
Valued at $125.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Wooden printable frame,
6x8 canvas,
Three magnetic canvas hearts,
Three birdhouses,
Gnome,
Crochet kit
Four bottles of paint,
Paintbrush pack,
Decals
Valued at $110.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
One year bible,
Large imprinted travel mug,
Magnetic notepad,
Two pens,
Hat,
Autism print chapstick holder,
Keychain
Valued at $55.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Nail polish set,
Nail clipper and files,
Nail glitter,
Nail finest ones/foil/decor,
Bracelet,
Facial mask,
Foot mask,
Bubble baths,
Stitch pen
Valued at $35.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
XL T-shirt,
Travel cup,
Socks,
Chapstick holder,
Keychain,
Decals,
Pen
Valued at $128.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Crochet Autism print octopus (M),
Crochet Stingray (M),
Crochet Sea turtle (S),
Sea life plastic toys,
Fidget spinner
Valued at $55.00
Starting bid
Hand crafted sterling silver and black banded Agate pendant on 20" sterling silver chain
Valued at $125.00
Starting bid
Made to order floral wreath with hand dyed sola wood flowers
Valued at $150.00
Starting bid
Adorn your window to reflect the sun with this beautiful stained glass leaf
Valued at $65.00
Starting bid
Floral wreath made with hand dyed sola wood flowers
Valued at $100.00
Starting bid
Four $25 coupons for hair cuts,
Hair products include:
Tea Tree special styling wax,
Tea Tree body moisturizer,
Amber Exfoliating bar soap,
Crew 2 in 1 skin moisturizer and beard conditioner,
Sexy Hair volumizer,
Sexy Hair Control Maniac styling wax,
Sexy Hair matte clay,
Sexy Hair Big powder play
Valued at $200.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Bottle of Chili pepper flavor vodka,
Bloody Mary mix,
Two tomato print glasses,
Jar of olives,
Two cans of pickle juice,
Stir sticks,
Two tomato print kitchen towels,
Bottle of Worcestershire
Valued at $99.00
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Bottle of Martinellis sparkling cider,
Box of Ghirardelli brownie mix,
24 oz. jar Rao's spaghetti sauce,
1 pkg Rao's spaghetti noodles,
1 pkg Rao's penne,
6 oz. jar parmesan cheese
Valued at $32.00
Starting bid
8x10 picture of Dallas Cowboy equipment
Valued at $30.00
Starting bid
Bundle includes:
Gravity refill pet waterer,
Cat Scoop,
Three crinkle ball cat toys,
Kong wavz squeak toy,
Flex support tape,
Bandana,
Pet food cover,
Russell's koozie
Valued at $40.00
Starting bid
Basket incudes:
Camp Scentsy Candle
Sunset Cocktail Room Spray
Four air fresheners
Four packs wax melts: Sedona Sunrise, Provence Lavender, white Amber & Teak, Autumn Sunset
Valued at $65
Starting bid
Bundle includes:
$25 gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors,
High-Density yoga mat,
Glass water bottle
Valued at $52.00
Starting bid
Native-American inspired wooden shadow box with horizontal pipe stem, hanging feathers (with fur), beaded strands, a small hoop and a beaded leather medicine bag/pouch (center).
This is a framed display of ceremonial-style items.
Valued at $60.00
Starting bid
This is a tall, curved buffalo/steer horn with detailed eagle carvings (one on the body and a perched eagle on top), on a wooden base.
Valued at $100.00
Starting bid
Three gift cards for (1)Red's Burger House, (2)Southern Honey, and (3)Flying G Western Wear, $25 each
Valued at $75.00
Starting bid
Handmade Beaded Bag Charm - Colorful, Personal & unique with 3 strings.
Add a pop of personality to your everyday bag with this handmade beaded bag charm.
Valued at $20 each - Five available
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Two bottles of wine,
Wine glasses,
Charcuterie board
Valued at $150.00
Starting bid
Candy Sample Tray from Vending Nut Company
Valued at $27.00
Starting bid
Nut Party Tray from Vending Nut Company
Valued at $27.00
Starting bid
Gif Cards include:
Eggsquisite Cafe $20,
Red's Burger House $25,
Rosa's Tortilla Factory $25
Valued at $70.00
Starting bid
Bundle includes:
$25 Netflix gift card,
80s theme throw blanket,
Ice bucket,
Three bags Pop N Cream popcorn (Classic mix, movie butter, dill pickle)
Valued at $70,00
Starting bid
Hand crafted polymer clay earrings made by a small shop owner. (Metal posts are hypoallergenic stainless steel.)
Valued at $40.00
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