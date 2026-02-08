Shining Stars ISS
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Shining Stars ISS

Hosted by

Shining Stars ISS

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1651 Hickory Dr, Suite 1651-B, Haltom City, TX 76117, USA

Aromafalls Candle Co. Gift basket item
Aromafalls Candle Co. Gift basket
$31

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Wood car freshner,

Two bottles of carpet freshner,

Bottle of room/linen spray,

Nine pkgs of candle melts from Aromafalls Candle Co.

Valued at $99.00

Tractor Supply Bucket of Tools item
Tractor Supply Bucket of Tools
$40

Starting bid

Tractor Supply bucket filled with:

Set of five scissors,

Box of screws and washers,

Shrink tubing set,

Pkg (24 )AA premium alkaline batteries,

Drill bit set,

Pkg of zip ties,

Pkg (3 pc) adjustable wrench set,

Pkg (3pc) tape measure set,

16 pc magnetic clip set,

Bar of Squatch men's soap

Tractor Supply hat

Valued at $115.00



Wandering Woman Skincare item
Wandering Woman Skincare
$32

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Tin of organic skincare,

Jar of magnesium cream,

Vial of magnesium spray,

Vial of the Sparkle,

Valued at $96.00

Caribou Coffee item
Caribou Coffee
$10

Starting bid

Pour Over Coffee Brewer,

Two Evergreen Ceramic Mugs

Valued at $30.00

Edge Coffee House item
Edge Coffee House
$25

Starting bid

Bag of Guatemala coffee beans,

Travel mug,

XL blue T-shirt,

Coupon for a free drink

Valued at $75.00

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace item
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
$22

Starting bid

Ari heart necklace with short gold chain

Valued at $60.00

Kendra Scott Juliette Necklace item
Kendra Scott Juliette Necklace
$22

Starting bid

Juliette Silver necklace in rose quartz

Valued at $60.00

TCU Pool Cue item
TCU Pool Cue
$43

Starting bid

TCU Horned Frogs pool cue and purple silk carrying case

Valued at $130.00

PowerXL Table Top Grill item
PowerXL Table Top Grill
$50

Starting bid

PowerXL Smokeless Grill Elite

Adjustable temperature

Temperatures reach 450 degrees

Valued at $150.00

Tea Infuser and HTea0 Gift Card item
Tea Infuser and HTea0 Gift Card
$13

Starting bid

Chefman electric tea infuser with

$25. Htea0 gift card

Valued at $40.00

Mystery Envelope worth $150.00 item
Mystery Envelope worth $150.00
$50

Starting bid

$!50 Gift cards to various restaurants

$100.00 Worth of Gift Cards item
$100.00 Worth of Gift Cards
$30

Starting bid

Cotton Patch coupon for two free entrees with non-alcoholic beverages,

$25 Grimaldi's gift card,

$25 The Lakehouse gift card,

$20 Star Express Car Wash gift card

Valued at $100.00

Tequila Basket item
Tequila Basket
$87

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Decorative bottle of Tequila,

Two bottles of tequila mix,

Glasses,

Mixers,

Rim flavors,

Cherries

Valued at $260.00

Lone Star Oyster Bar item
Lone Star Oyster Bar
$17

Starting bid

$50.00 Gift Certificate to Lone Star Oyster Bar. Can be used for both food and beverage.

Cowtown Bowling Palace item
Cowtown Bowling Palace
$27

Starting bid

Certificate for two hours of bowling for six people,

Six pairs of bowling shoes,

Pitcher of soda,

One large one topping pizza

Valued at $80.00

Turquoise Teardrop Pendant item
Turquoise Teardrop Pendant
$41

Starting bid

Handcrafted sterling silver and #8 turquoise teardrop pendant on 20" sterling silver chain

Valued at $125.00

Pasta Basket item
Pasta Basket
$11

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Bottle of Martinellis sparkling cider,

Box of Ghirardelli brownie mix,

24 oz. jar Rao's spaghetti sauce,

1 pkg Rao's spaghetti noodles,

1 pkg Rao's penne,

6 oz. jar parmesan cheese

Valued at $32.00


Dallas Sports Memorabilia item
Dallas Sports Memorabilia
$10

Starting bid

8x10 picture of Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic

Valued at $30.00


Total Wine item
Total Wine
$210

Starting bid

A classroom event where you (and up to 20 people) will learn about the different types of wine, pairing wine with the right food, famous winegrowing regions and sample and compare the different varieties. Along with the class, enjoy a one-time 30% off discount on your wine purchase.

Valued at $600.00 + wine discount

All Things Texas Basket item
All Things Texas Basket
$32

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Bluebonnet travel cup with straw,

TX hat,

TX cornbread mix,

TX salsa,

TX honey,

TX serving bowl,

Decals,

Notebook

Valued at $96.00

Kangen Turmmeric Basket item
Kangen Turmmeric Basket
$49

Starting bid

Kangen Basket includes:

Three boxes turmeric supplements,

Three turmeric soap bars,

Two pkgs UKON tea

Valued at $147.00

Scrapbook Basket item
Scrapbook Basket
$48

Starting bid

Basket includes:

12x12 designer album,

Two acrylic stamp pkgs,

8x8 scrapbook kit,

Various decorative papers,

Edge distresser,

Stickers,

Decals

Valued at $145.00


Planter Basket item
Planter Basket
$42

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Hanging planter,

3D printed bird house,

Three 3D printed self-watering planters,

seeds,

gloves,

shovel,

hand towel

Valued at $125.00

Crafter Basket item
Crafter Basket
$36

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Wooden printable frame,

6x8 canvas,

Three magnetic canvas hearts,

Three birdhouses,

Gnome,

Crochet kit

Four bottles of paint,

Paintbrush pack,

Decals

Valued at $110.00

Christian Basket item
Christian Basket
$18

Starting bid

Basket includes:

One year bible,

Large imprinted travel mug,

Magnetic notepad,

Two pens,

Hat,

Autism print chapstick holder,

Keychain

Valued at $55.00

Girly Glam Basket item
Girly Glam Basket
$12

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Nail polish set,

Nail clipper and files,

Nail glitter,

Nail finest ones/foil/decor,

Bracelet,

Facial mask,

Foot mask,

Bubble baths,

Stitch pen

Valued at $35.00

Autism Awareness Basket item
Autism Awareness Basket
$42

Starting bid

Basket includes:

XL T-shirt,

Travel cup,

Socks,

Chapstick holder,

Keychain,

Decals,

Pen

Valued at $128.00

Sea Life Gift Basket item
Sea Life Gift Basket
$18

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Crochet Autism print octopus (M),

Crochet Stingray (M),

Crochet Sea turtle (S),

Sea life plastic toys,

Fidget spinner

Valued at $55.00

Black Banded Agate Pendant item
Black Banded Agate Pendant
$42

Starting bid

Hand crafted sterling silver and black banded Agate pendant on 20" sterling silver chain

Valued at $125.00

Custom Made Wreath item
Custom Made Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Made to order floral wreath with hand dyed sola wood flowers

Valued at $150.00

Stained Glass Monstera Leaf item
Stained Glass Monstera Leaf
$22

Starting bid

Adorn your window to reflect the sun with this beautiful stained glass leaf

Valued at $65.00

Floral Wreath item
Floral Wreath
$33

Starting bid

Floral wreath made with hand dyed sola wood flowers

Valued at $100.00

Sports Clips Hair Care Basket item
Sports Clips Hair Care Basket
$67

Starting bid

Four $25 coupons for hair cuts,

Hair products include:

Tea Tree special styling wax,

Tea Tree body moisturizer,

Amber Exfoliating bar soap,

Crew 2 in 1 skin moisturizer and beard conditioner,

Sexy Hair volumizer,

Sexy Hair Control Maniac styling wax,

Sexy Hair matte clay,

Sexy Hair Big powder play

Valued at $200.00


Bloody Mary Basket item
Bloody Mary Basket item
Bloody Mary Basket
$33

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Bottle of Chili pepper flavor vodka,

Bloody Mary mix,

Two tomato print glasses,

Jar of olives,

Two cans of pickle juice,

Stir sticks,

Two tomato print kitchen towels,

Bottle of Worcestershire

Valued at $99.00


Pasta Basket item
Pasta Basket
$11

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Bottle of Martinellis sparkling cider,

Box of Ghirardelli brownie mix,

24 oz. jar Rao's spaghetti sauce,

1 pkg Rao's spaghetti noodles,

1 pkg Rao's penne,

6 oz. jar parmesan cheese

Valued at $32.00

Dallas Sports Memorabilia item
Dallas Sports Memorabilia
$10

Starting bid

8x10 picture of Dallas Cowboy equipment

Valued at $30.00

Pet Bundle item
Pet Bundle
$13

Starting bid

Bundle includes:

Gravity refill pet waterer,

Cat Scoop,

Three crinkle ball cat toys,

Kong wavz squeak toy,

Flex support tape,

Bandana,

Pet food cover,

Russell's koozie

Valued at $40.00


Scentsy Basket item
Scentsy Basket
$22

Starting bid

Basket incudes:
Camp Scentsy Candle
Sunset Cocktail Room Spray
Four air fresheners
Four packs wax melts: Sedona Sunrise, Provence Lavender, white Amber & Teak, Autumn Sunset
Valued at $65

Gym Bundle item
Gym Bundle
$17

Starting bid

Bundle includes:

$25 gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors,

High-Density yoga mat,

Glass water bottle

Valued at $52.00

Shadow Box from the Jim Lane Collection item
Shadow Box from the Jim Lane Collection
$20

Starting bid

Native-American inspired wooden shadow box with horizontal pipe stem, hanging feathers (with fur), beaded strands, a small hoop and a beaded leather medicine bag/pouch (center).
This is a framed display of ceremonial-style items.

Valued at $60.00

Carved Horn Eagle from the Jim Lane Collection item
Carved Horn Eagle from the Jim Lane Collection
$33

Starting bid

This is a tall, curved buffalo/steer horn with detailed eagle carvings (one on the body and a perched eagle on top), on a wooden base.
Valued at $100.00

A Day on Main in Azle item
A Day on Main in Azle
$25

Starting bid

Three gift cards for (1)Red's Burger House, (2)Southern Honey, and (3)Flying G Western Wear, $25 each

Valued at $75.00

Purse Charm item
Purse Charm
$7

Starting bid

Handmade Beaded Bag Charm - Colorful, Personal & unique with 3 strings.
Add a pop of personality to your everyday bag with this handmade beaded bag charm.

Valued at $20 each - Five available

Charcuterie Basket and Wine item
Charcuterie Basket and Wine
$50

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Two bottles of wine,

Wine glasses,

Charcuterie board

Valued at $150.00

Candy Sample Tray item
Candy Sample Tray
$9

Starting bid

Candy Sample Tray from Vending Nut Company

Valued at $27.00

Nut Party Tray item
Nut Party Tray
$9

Starting bid

Nut Party Tray from Vending Nut Company

Valued at $27.00

$70.00 Worth of Gift Cards item
$70.00 Worth of Gift Cards item
$70.00 Worth of Gift Cards item
$70.00 Worth of Gift Cards
$23

Starting bid

Gif Cards include:

Eggsquisite Cafe $20,

Red's Burger House $25,

Rosa's Tortilla Factory $25

Valued at $70.00

Movie Bundle item
Movie Bundle
$32

Starting bid

Bundle includes:

$25 Netflix gift card,

80s theme throw blanket,

Ice bucket,

Three bags Pop N Cream popcorn (Classic mix, movie butter, dill pickle)

Valued at $70,00

Polymer Clay Earrings item
Polymer Clay Earrings
$14

Starting bid

Hand crafted polymer clay earrings made by a small shop owner. (Metal posts are hypoallergenic stainless steel.)

Valued at $40.00

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