Shining the Light and Joy! Gala

This package offers the perfect combination of Bucks-themed memorabilia and an unforgettable game day experience. Don’t miss out on your chance to cheer on the Bucks in person while showing off your team spirit! 2 Tickets to the January 2nd Bucks vs. New Jersey Nets Game: Enjoy a live NBA game at Fiserv Forum with two tickets to the highly anticipated Bucks vs. Nets matchup. Your Seats are in Section 107, Row 17 – a prime location to catch all the action! Milwaukee Bucks Blanket: Stay warm and show your support for the Bucks with this cozy, team-themed blanket. Perfect for lounging at home or wrapping -up on game night. 2 Large Insulated Cups: Keep your drinks hot or cold for hours with this set of two durable, high-quality Yeti cups, featuring the Milwaukee Bucks logo. A must-have for any Bucks fan on the go! Plush Bucks Doll: Bring home a cuddly Bucks mascot to add some fun to your fan collection. This plush doll is perfect for kids and collectors alike! Estimated Value: $265

This package offers the perfect combination of Bucks-themed memorabilia and an unforgettable game day experience. Don’t miss out on your chance to cheer on the Bucks in person while showing off your team spirit! 2 Tickets to the January 2nd Bucks vs. New Jersey Nets Game: Enjoy a live NBA game at Fiserv Forum with two tickets to the highly anticipated Bucks vs. Nets matchup. Your Seats are in Section 107, Row 17 – a prime location to catch all the action! Milwaukee Bucks Blanket: Stay warm and show your support for the Bucks with this cozy, team-themed blanket. Perfect for lounging at home or wrapping -up on game night. 2 Large Insulated Cups: Keep your drinks hot or cold for hours with this set of two durable, high-quality Yeti cups, featuring the Milwaukee Bucks logo. A must-have for any Bucks fan on the go! Plush Bucks Doll: Bring home a cuddly Bucks mascot to add some fun to your fan collection. This plush doll is perfect for kids and collectors alike! Estimated Value: $265

More details...