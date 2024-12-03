Shining the Light and Joy! Gala

This package offers the perfect combination of Bucks-themed memorabilia and an unforgettable game day experience. Don’t miss out on your chance to cheer on the Bucks in person while showing off your team spirit!
2 Tickets to the January 2nd Bucks vs. New Jersey Nets Game: Enjoy a live NBA game at Fiserv Forum with two tickets to the highly anticipated Bucks vs. Nets matchup. Your Seats are in Section 107, Row 17 – a prime location to catch all the action!
Milwaukee Bucks Blanket: Stay warm and show your support for the Bucks with this cozy, team-themed blanket. Perfect for lounging at home or wrapping -up on game night.
2 Large Insulated Cups: Keep your drinks hot or cold for hours with this set of two durable, high-quality Yeti cups, featuring the Milwaukee Bucks logo. A must-have for any Bucks fan on the go!
Plush Bucks Doll: Bring home a cuddly Bucks mascot to add some fun to your fan collection. This plush doll is perfect for kids and collectors alike!
Estimated Value: $265
#2 Milwaukee Brewers Fan Experience & Memorabilia Package
$80
Starting bid
This package is the ultimate way to celebrate your Brewers fandom, combining unique collectibles with an exciting opportunity to see the Cubs live in action! Don’t miss your chance to bid on this exclusive fan experience.
2 Field Infield Box Tickets to a Chicago Cubs Game: Experience the excitement of a live Cubs game with two premium Field Infield Box seats. The game date will be mutually agreed upon with the winning bidder, offering a flexible option for your perfect game day.
Milwaukee Brewers Blanket: Stay cozy while showing your team spirit with this soft and stylish Brewers blanket, perfect for game days or lounging at home.
Harry Doyle Bobblehead: A tribute to the beloved announcer from Major League, this Harry Doyle bobblehead is a fun and collectible piece for any baseball fan, especially a Brewers fan.
Ceramic Brewers Mug: Enjoy your favorite beverage in this classic ceramic mug, featuring the Milwaukee Brewers logo. A great addition to your kitchen or home office
Estimated Value: $195
#3 Brett Favre Memorabilia & Green Bay Fan Package
$450
Starting bid
The Ultimate package for any true Packers fan, combining autographed memorabilia and an unforgettable game day experience. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Packers history!
Four Tickets to a Green Bay Packers Game: Get ready for an unforgettable game day experience with four tickets to see the Packers live in action at Lambeau Field. Cheer on your favorite team in person! Section 135 row 52. Mutually agreed upon date.
Signed Brett Favre Book: A must-have for any Packers fan! This book, personally signed by the legendary quarterback, offers an inside look at his remarkable career and personal journey.
Brett Favre Signed Football: Own a piece of football history with an authentic, autographed football from the iconic Brett Favre, perfect for collectors or any die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Packers Water Bottle: Stay hydrated while showing off your Packers pride with this high-quality water bottle featuring the iconic Green Bay Packers logo.
Estimated Value: $1,550
#4 Autographed Packers Football with #10 Jordan Love
$80
Starting bid
Own a unique signed football from the 2023 NFL season, the year Jordan Love was named the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. This football is a 2023 Packers give back football that was donated from the Packers Community Outreach and is signed by the team.
Estimated Value: $250
#5 Marquette University Men’s Basketball Vs. UConn
$250
Starting bid
On Saturday, February 1st, attend a sought-after Marquette men’s basketball game in spectacular seats, two tickets, section 116 row 11 directly behind the UConn bench. Marquette takes on two-time defending national champion University of Connecticut, coached by Dan Hurley, with assistant coach Luke Murray, nephew of Sister Nancy Murray. UConn is currently ranked third and takes on nationally ranked Marquette. The game has been sold out for months and this is your opportunity to attend. It is National Marquette Day, so expect an exciting day and a loud crowd.
Estimated Value: $800
#6 Door County Golf Adventure
$120
Starting bid
Adventure to scenic Door County and enjoy 18 holes with carts for four golfers. The Orchards at Egg Harbor is a spectacular championship golf course that is built on 200 acres of scenic Door County property. Its design offers at least 4 sets of tees at each hole that allow players of all skill levels to find an appropriate challenge for their game. The package includes Door Peninsula Winery Cranberry wine, six Callaway soft chrome golf balls and three specialized Lambeau Field 2022 golf balls.
Orchards gift certificate valid after 11am Sun thru Thursday. Can not be used July 1st- August 15th.
Estimated Value: $385
#7 Family Game Night
$30
Starting bid
Endless fun for Family Game Night with so many games to choose from. This Package includes Giant Edition of Sorry!, UNO and Monopoly along with multiple other games and snacks to enjoy while playing. Next card night play with a customized deck of School Sisters of Saint Francis playing cards.
Estimated Value: $75
#8 Celebrate Christmas!
$75
Starting bid
Beautiful plaid holiday basket filled with Christmas goodies. Indulge in Lindt truffles, ribbon candy, Queen Ann’s chocolate covered cherries and so much more. Get cozy with a 50” x 60” white sherpa back Christmas throw. Decorate your kitchen for the holidays with two Christmas tree towels, two red, white, and black flour sack towels and a moose on a shelf.
Estimated Value: $250
#9 Bohem limited issue Porcelain Flowers
$100
Starting bid
Delicate & Fascinating
Be amazed by limited issued Bohem Porcelain Flower Sculptures. Boehm porcelain is displayed around the world, made in England, and has been gifted to U.S. Presidents, Popes, and Royalty. The porcelain flowers were donated by Rosemary Reis (the sister of Sister Ruth Marie Holzhauer), a lifelong collector of Bohem Porcelain. Elegance, yellow Rose and Royal Highness Rose on Bronze can be beautifully displayed in your home. This package includes a $75 gift card to Flowers by Jane and a $20 Outpost gift card.
Estimated Value: $320
#10 Stan's Shoes $500 Gift Card
$250
Starting bid
A Milwaukee-Proud & Family-Owned Shoe Store
Treat yourself to a variety of footwear at Milwaukee’s #1 Shoe Store. Stan’s Shoes has been in Milwaukee since 1950 and it’s their passion to keep your feet healthy. Enjoy shopping with a $500 gift card.
Value: $500
#11 Madonna and Child
$65
Starting bid
Throughout art history, The Madonna has been depicted in many ways. She is almost always with Jesus, but there are instances in which she is alone—either in prayer, giving a blessing or a gesture of prophecy. This package includes an elegant Waterford ornament, lovely hand painted tea towel and $100 Amazon gift card.
Estimated Value: $195
#12 Lake Geneva Getaway
$110
Starting bid
Experience a one-night stay in a Deluxe Guestroom at the luxury Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Resort is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Chicago and offers dining, skiing & Snowboarding, golf and other recreational activities. While enjoying your stay at the resort or at another time that suits you, take a scenic boat tour with Lake Geneva Cruise Line. Enjoy a one-hour best of Lake Geneva boat tour for two guests.
Guestroom reservation valid Sunday-Thursday only. Expires 12.07.2025.
Estimated Value: $360
#13 Olive Wood Carved Nativity Set
$200
Starting bid
Celebrate the reason for the season with this magnificent ten-piece wood carved Manger scene. This set is hand carved from Olive wood and comes with a Certificate of Appreciation. Dating back to the 4th century A.D., native Christians of Palestine have used Olive Wood and mother-of-pearl materials to carve masterpieces of art to commemorate Jesus Christ, who once lived among them. A perfect holiday gift~ A cherished Christmas centerpiece! An artistic keepsake your family will treasure forever!
Estimated Value: $700
#14 Holiday Lottery Tree
$100
Starting bid
Have a blast scratching off 250 lottery tickets. Each ticket is a gateway to possibility! This irresistible experience appeals to the dreamer in all of us. 2’lighted, flocked tree included.
Value: $290
#15 Unwind near Lake Geneva
$100
Starting bid
The Belfry House offers charm, elegance and a commitment to service. Have an unforgettable one-night Standard Room stay at this exclusive luxury boutique hotel located next to The Belfry Music Theatre outside of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Estimated Value: $309
#16 Take a ride on the Lake Express & Explore Milwaukee
$200
Starting bid
Delight in two certificates for a One Round Trip Classic Cabin Reservation on this time-saving, high-speed Lake Michigan ferry. While in Milwaukee, stop by Wisconsin’s largest art museum famous for its moving Burke Brise Soleil, or “wing.” End the day with a fine dining experience at a Bartolotta Restaurant.
Ferry certificate valid through October 1, 2025. MAM two admission tickets valid until June 30, 2025. $100 Bartolotta Restaurant gift card, expires on December 7, 2025.
Estimated Value: $600
#17 Sports Enthusiast, Adventure Package
$120
Starting bid
Explore Milwaukee’s most delicious and historic neighborhoods and receive generous samplings from specialty food shops and eateries along the way! Afterwards, watch an electrifying MKE Wave Game. When feeling adventurous, hit the slopes at Little Switzerland or go rock climbing at Adventure Rock. Travel to Joliet for some fun and watch the Joliet Slammers who are co-owned by Mike Veeck and actor, Bill Murray.
Food & City Tour $100 value for any walk or bus tour route. Two Little Switzerland tickets Monday-Thursday, valid until March 1, 2025. Two day passes with gear for Adventure Rock. Four vouchers for Joliet Slammers 2025 season.
Estimated Value: $415
#18 Dinner and Brewery Tour
$100
Starting bid
Be transported back in time through the historic Blue Ribbon Hall, the brewery offices, Visitors Center (Sternewirt) and infirmary at the Pabst Brewery. An entertaining one-hour tour includes a pint of Pabst or a soda. Afterward, head to Outback Steakhouse where every night is steak night or head on over to Saz’s State House for the finest ribs. Saz’s offers complimentary shuttles to and from many Milwaukee sporting events.
Voucher good for 6 Best Place Pabst Beer History Tours. Expires December 31, 2025. $100 in gift cards to Outback Steakhouse. $50 Saz’s gift card.
Estimated Value: $300
