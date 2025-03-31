Shinsei Martial Arts 13th Annual Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction

Dinner, Talent Show and Silent Auction
Come join Shinsei for an amazing night of entertainment with the kids.
Dinner, Talent Show and Silent Auction
Come join Shinsei for an amazing night of entertainment with the kids.
GOLD MEDAL SPONSOR:$1000 or more
$1,000
* Plaque in the lobby on the sponsorship wall
* Company logo displayed on the Shinsei Activity Bus
* Company logo/link to your webpage on our sponsorship page
* Company banner hung in our studio (supplied by you)
* Company logo displayed at any Shinsei events
Ø Shout out on our Shinsei social media bi-monthly for the duration of the sponsorship
Ø Company logo displayed on the monthly newsletter
* Plaque in the lobby on the sponsorship wall
* Company logo displayed on the Shinsei Activity Bus
* Company logo/link to your webpage on our sponsorship page
* Company banner hung in our studio (supplied by you)
* Company logo displayed at any Shinsei events
Ø Shout out on our Shinsei social media bi-monthly for the duration of the sponsorship
Ø Company logo displayed on the monthly newsletter
SILVER MEDAL SPONSOR:$500 - $999
$500
* Plaque in the lobby on our sponsorship wall
* Company banner hung in our studio (supplied by you)
* Company logo/link to your webpage on our sponsorship page
* Company logo displayed on the monthly newsletter
* Plaque in the lobby on our sponsorship wall
* Company banner hung in our studio (supplied by you)
* Company logo/link to your webpage on our sponsorship page
* Company logo displayed on the monthly newsletter
BRONZE MEDAL SPONSOR:$250 - $499
$250
* Plaque in the lobby on our sponsorship wall
* Company listed on our monthly newsletter
* Plaque in the lobby on our sponsorship wall
* Company listed on our monthly newsletter
Add a donation for Shinsei Martial Arts & Fitness Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!