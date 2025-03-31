Shinsei Martial Arts & Fitness Center

Shinsei Martial Arts 13th Annual Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction

2675 Pacetti Rd

St. Augustine, FL 32092, USA

13th Annual Spaghetti Dinner/Silent Auction
$15
Dinner, Talent Show and Silent Auction Come join Shinsei for an amazing night of entertainment with the kids.
GOLD MEDAL SPONSOR:$1000 or more
$1,000
* Plaque in the lobby on the sponsorship wall * Company logo displayed on the Shinsei Activity Bus * Company logo/link to your webpage on our sponsorship page * Company banner hung in our studio (supplied by you) * Company logo displayed at any Shinsei events Ø Shout out on our Shinsei social media bi-monthly for the duration of the sponsorship Ø Company logo displayed on the monthly newsletter
SILVER MEDAL SPONSOR:$500 - $999
$500
* Plaque in the lobby on our sponsorship wall * Company banner hung in our studio (supplied by you) * Company logo/link to your webpage on our sponsorship page * Company logo displayed on the monthly newsletter
BRONZE MEDAL SPONSOR:$250 - $499
$250
* Plaque in the lobby on our sponsorship wall * Company listed on our monthly newsletter
