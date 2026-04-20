Shiny Stars - 2 week Summer Enrichment Camp - 2026

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🌟 Shiny Stars Summer Enrichment Camp 2026 🌟

📍 Garner, NC | 👧 Ages 7–14

📅 July 13 – July 24 (Weekdays Only)

🚀 Trade Screen Time for Future Skills!

A fun, hands-on camp designed to build confidence, creativity, and real-world skills.

🧠 What kids will explore:

🤖 Robotics & AI

♟️ Chess

➗ Math & problem-solving

🎨 Arts & creativity

♟️ Board games & strategic thinking

💡 More than a camp—it’s where kids learn, grow, and shine.

📢 Limited spots—register early!

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