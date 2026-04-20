Shiny Stars - 2 week Summer Enrichment Camp - 2026

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🌟 Shiny Stars Summer Enrichment Camp 2026 🌟
📍 Garner, NC | 👧 Ages 7–14
📅 July 13 – July 24 (Weekdays Only)
🚀 Trade Screen Time for Future Skills!
A fun, hands-on camp designed to build confidence, creativity, and real-world skills.
🧠 What kids will explore:
🤖 Robotics & AI
♟️ Chess
➗ Math & problem-solving
🎨 Arts & creativity
♟️ Board games & strategic thinking
💡 More than a camp—it’s where kids learn, grow, and shine.
📢 Limited spots—register early!
#ShinyStars #SummerCamp2026 #GarnerNC #STEMKids #CreativeLearning
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