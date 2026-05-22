Huntingtons Disease Society Of America Inc

Hosted by

Huntingtons Disease Society Of America Inc

About this event

Shipping Invoices

Pastor Gomez
$7

Diety Thor

Jacob Jansen
$7

King Kull

Mark Wright
$7

Flight Ring

Michael Obermark
$12

Heat & Havoc Map

Brad Broyles
$9

H4H Mug

Corey Franklin
$12

Heat & Havoc Map

Arvell Stancil
$7

Eddie!

Bob Gowen
$50

M.O.D.O.K.

King Kull

Jay Patel
$7

Bystander and One Shot

James Stover
$7

Infinaut, Eddie, One Shot

Abbie-Jo Johnson
$34

Marvel HeroClix Venom Retail Chase Booster

Marvel Rival #1 Comic Book Signed

Lois Lane Heroclix Signed by Erica Durance

Doug Warren
$8

Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token

WizKids Fellowship One Shot

Thiago Trevisan
$102

Xbox

Matthew Cole
$7

Dungeons & Dragons Red Dragon's Hoard Convention Exclusive

Marvel HeroClix Venom Retail Chase Booster

Marvel HeroClix Venom Retail Chase Booster

Kameron Gauthier
$12

Next Phase Brick

Corey Nichols
$15

2 Heat and Havoc

2 Eddie

Peter Papadopoulos
$9

Water Ziggurat Blood & Eastview Park Variant Two-Sided Map

WizKids Fellowship One Shot

Water Ziggurat Blood Variant & Eastview Park 2-Sided Map

2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Heat & Havoc Neoprene Map

Matt Peterson
$10

Thousand Ocean Voyager Neoprene Deluxe Map

DC HeroClix Legion Flight Ring Convention Exclusive

Syndicate's Ascent Neoprene Deluxe Map

DC HeroClix Black Ring Convention Exclusive

Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token

WizKids Fellowship One Shot

Chris French
$13

DC HeroClix Diety Thor Convention Exclusive

Dungeons & Dragons Red Dragon's Hoard Convention Exclusive

Jacob Barton
$60

Venom Factory Set

Lantern Legacy Factory Set

Marvel HeroClix Venom Factory Set

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!