Shir Chadash 2026 Retreat Registration

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The full Shir Chadash experience. All retreat programs, meals, and shared lodging from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Shared room in the Lodge buildings, comfortable retreat lodging with sinks in the rooms and private shower and bathroom facilities just across the hall.
The full Shir Chadash experience. All retreat programs, meals, and private lodging from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Private room in the Lodge buildings, comfortable retreat lodging with sinks in the rooms and private shower and bathroom facilities just across the hall.
The full Shir Chadash experience. All retreat programs, meals, and lodging from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Shared room with private en-suite bathroom in the historic Estate building, a beautiful and intimate lodging space. Estate rooms offer a quieter and more private atmosphere and are available in very limited numbers.
The full Shir Chadash experience. All retreat programs, meals, and lodging from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Private room with private en-suite bathroom in the historic Estate building, a beautiful and intimate lodging space. Estate rooms offer a quieter and more private atmosphere and typically sell out early.
Join us for the heart of the retreat!
Retreat programs, meals, and shared lodging from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Join us for the heart of the retreat!
Retreat programs, meals, and private lodging from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Includes all retreat programs and meals from Thursday through Sunday. No lodging included.
Includes retreat programs and meals for two days. No lodging included.
Includes retreat programs and meals for one day. No lodging included.
Optional Add-On. Be sure to select the same room type as your main registration.
Includes meals, shared lodging, informal music-making, creativity, prayer, and time to settle in before the full retreat begins.
Many participants choose this option to relax after traveling and begin the retreat feeling refreshed.
Optional Add-On. Be sure to select the same room type as your main registration.
Includes meals, private lodging, informal music-making, creativity, prayer, and time to settle in before the full retreat begins.
Many participants choose this option to relax after traveling and begin the retreat feeling refreshed.
Optional Add-On. Be sure to select the same room type as your main registration.
Includes meals, shared lodging, informal music-making, creativity, prayer, and time to settle in before the full retreat begins.
Many participants choose this option to relax after traveling and begin the retreat feeling refreshed.
Optional Add-On. Be sure to select the same room type as your main registration.
Includes meals, private lodging, informal music-making, creativity, prayer, and time to settle in before the full retreat begins.
Many participants choose this option to relax after traveling and begin the retreat feeling refreshed.
Help sustain the music, creativity, and spiritual community of Shir Chadash! Your contribution supports retreat programming, guest artists, and the continued growth of this gathering.
Every contribution helps strengthen this community.
Help make Shir Chadash! accessible to more participants.
Your contribution supports scholarships for those who would not otherwise be able to attend.
Every contribution helps welcome more voices into the circle.
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