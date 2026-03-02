Illumin8tion, Inc.

Hosted by

Illumin8tion, Inc.

About this event

Shir Chadash 2026 Retreat Registration

FULL RETREAT — Lodge Double
$925

The full Shir Chadash experience. All retreat programs, meals, and shared lodging from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Shared room in the Lodge buildings, comfortable retreat lodging with sinks in the rooms and private shower and bathroom facilities just across the hall.

FULL RETREAT — Lodge Single
$1,125

The full Shir Chadash experience. All retreat programs, meals, and private lodging from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Private room in the Lodge buildings, comfortable retreat lodging with sinks in the rooms and private shower and bathroom facilities just across the hall.

FULL RETREAT — Estate Double (limited availability)
$1,125

The full Shir Chadash experience. All retreat programs, meals, and lodging from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Shared room with private en-suite bathroom in the historic Estate building, a beautiful and intimate lodging space. Estate rooms offer a quieter and more private atmosphere and are available in very limited numbers.



FULL RETREAT — Estate Single (limited availability)
$1,375

The full Shir Chadash experience. All retreat programs, meals, and lodging from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Private room with private en-suite bathroom in the historic Estate building, a beautiful and intimate lodging space. Estate rooms offer a quieter and more private atmosphere and typically sell out early.

SHABBAT RETREAT — Lodge Double
$750

Join us for the heart of the retreat!

Retreat programs, meals, and shared lodging from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

SHABBAT RETREAT — Lodge Single
$900

Join us for the heart of the retreat!

Retreat programs, meals, and private lodging from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

COMMUTER — 3 Days
$750

Includes all retreat programs and meals from Thursday through Sunday. No lodging included.


COMMUTER — 2 Days
$550

Includes retreat programs and meals for two days. No lodging included.

COMMUTER — 1 Day
$325

Includes retreat programs and meals for one day. No lodging included.

Forshpeis Early Arrival (Wed–Thu) — Lodge Double
$225

Optional Add-On. Be sure to select the same room type as your main registration.

Includes meals, shared lodging, informal music-making, creativity, prayer, and time to settle in before the full retreat begins.

Many participants choose this option to relax after traveling and begin the retreat feeling refreshed.

Forshpeis Early Arrival (Wed–Thu) — Lodge Single
$295

Optional Add-On. Be sure to select the same room type as your main registration.

Includes meals, private lodging, informal music-making, creativity, prayer, and time to settle in before the full retreat begins.

Many participants choose this option to relax after traveling and begin the retreat feeling refreshed.


Forshpeis Early Arrival (Wed–Thu) — Estate Double
$275

Optional Add-On. Be sure to select the same room type as your main registration.

Includes meals, shared lodging, informal music-making, creativity, prayer, and time to settle in before the full retreat begins.

Many participants choose this option to relax after traveling and begin the retreat feeling refreshed.

Forshpeis Early Arrival (Wed–Thu) — Estate Single
$345

Optional Add-On. Be sure to select the same room type as your main registration.

Includes meals, private lodging, informal music-making, creativity, prayer, and time to settle in before the full retreat begins.

Many participants choose this option to relax after traveling and begin the retreat feeling refreshed.

Support Shir Chadash!
Pay what you can

Help sustain the music, creativity, and spiritual community of Shir Chadash! Your contribution supports retreat programming, guest artists, and the continued growth of this gathering.

Every contribution helps strengthen this community.

Support Shir Chadash! Scholarships
Pay what you can

Help make Shir Chadash! accessible to more participants.
Your contribution supports scholarships for those who would not otherwise be able to attend.

Every contribution helps welcome more voices into the circle.

Add a donation for Illumin8tion, Inc.

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