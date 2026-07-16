Win and Visit Shirdi, India

🏆 Lucky Draw Prizes
- 1st Prize: Upto $6,000
- 2nd Prize:Upto $3,000
- 3rd Prize:Upto $2,000
All prizes cover Shirdi Sai Temple visit in India, including a special Darshan in Shirdi provided by shard sai temple of Charlotte and reimbursed once after they visit Shirdi, India and submit a claim
At the payment page make sure to update the amount by clicking other amount: to avoid any unwanted additional charges
📋 Prize Terms & Conditions
- Valid for one year from the date of the lucky draw.
- Reimbursement will be processed within one week after SSTC receives the winner's claim After their Shirdi visit date and claim amount (up to the applicable prize limit)
- Travel from location to Shirdi, India, are eligible for reimbursement.
- Lucky draw on 01-Jan-2027 at 1:00 PM EST at temple location
- Official raffle rules are available at the Shirdi Sai Temple of Charlotte or on the temple website. By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to the official raffle rules.
🏆 Lucky Draw Prizes
- 1st Prize: Upto $6,000
- 2nd Prize:Upto $3,000
- 3rd Prize:Upto $2,000
All prizes cover Shirdi Sai Temple visit in India, including a special Darshan in Shirdi provided by shard sai temple of Charlotte and reimbursed once after they visit Shirdi, India and submit a claim
At the payment page make sure to update the amount by clicking other amount: to avoid any unwanted additional charges
📋 Prize Terms & Conditions
- Valid for one year from the date of the lucky draw.
- Reimbursement will be processed within one week after SSTC receives the winner's claim After their Shirdi visit date and claim amount (up to the applicable prize limit)
- Travel from location to Shirdi, India, are eligible for reimbursement.
- Lucky draw on 01-Jan-2027 at 1:00 PM EST at temple location
- Official raffle rules are available at the Shirdi Sai Temple of Charlotte or on the temple website. By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to the official raffle rules.