Win and Visit Shirdi, India

🏆 Lucky Draw Prizes

1st Prize: Upto $6,000

2nd Prize: Upto $3,000

3rd Prize: Upto $2,000

All prizes cover Shirdi Sai Temple visit in India, including a special Darshan in Shirdi provided by shard sai temple of Charlotte and reimbursed once after they visit Shirdi, India and submit a claim

At the payment page make sure to update the amount by clicking other amount: to avoid any unwanted additional charges





📋 Prize Terms & Conditions