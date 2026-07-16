A circular emblem for Shirdi Sai Temple of Charlotte features proposed temple architecture in the foreground and a drawing date and prize information in the background.
Shirdi Sai Temple Of Charlotte

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Shirdi Sai Temple Of Charlotte

About this raffle

Win and Visit Shirdi, India

"Win and Visit Shirdi" raffle ticket each
$100

🏆 Lucky Draw Prizes

  • 1st Prize: Upto $6,000 
  • 2nd Prize:Upto $3,000 
  • 3rd Prize:Upto $2,000 

All prizes cover Shirdi Sai Temple visit in India, including a special Darshan in Shirdi provided by shard sai temple of Charlotte and reimbursed once after they visit Shirdi, India and submit a claim

At the payment page make sure to update the amount by clicking other amount: to avoid any unwanted additional charges


📋 Prize Terms & Conditions

  • Valid for one year from the date of the lucky draw.
  • Reimbursement will be processed within one week after SSTC receives the winner's claim After their Shirdi visit date and claim amount (up to the applicable prize limit)
  • Travel from location to Shirdi, India, are eligible for reimbursement.
  • Lucky draw on 01-Jan-2027 at 1:00 PM EST at temple location
  • Official raffle rules are available at the Shirdi Sai Temple of Charlotte or on the temple website. By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to the official raffle rules.

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