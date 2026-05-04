An Evening with Gospel Legend Pastor Shirley Caesar

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The Early Bird Sanctuary Combo Ticket includes Sanctuary Seating admission for both Thursday and Friday evening concerts at Canaan Baptist Church. Guests will enjoy an up-close and personal experience inside the main sanctuary for two unforgettable nights of worship, music, fellowship, and celebration featuring Pastor Shirley Caesar.
This special early bird offering allows guests to reserve their place for the full concert experience at a discounted rate for a limited time. Sanctuary Seating places you in the heart of the evening’s powerful atmosphere as we gather together in faith, reflection, and community.
Sanctuary Seating offers guests an up-close and personal experience inside the main sanctuary, where Pastor Shirley Caesar will perform live during this unforgettable evening of worship, music, and reflection. Guests will enjoy the powerful atmosphere of the sanctuary while joining together in a celebration of faith, fellowship, and community.
Sanctuary Seating offers guests an up-close and personal experience inside the main sanctuary, where Pastor Shirley Caesar will perform live during this unforgettable evening of worship, music, and reflection. Guests will enjoy the powerful atmosphere of the sanctuary while joining together in a celebration of faith, fellowship, and community.
Sanctuary Seating offers guests an up-close and personal experience inside the main sanctuary, where Pastor Shirley Caesar will perform live during this unforgettable evening of worship, music, and reflection. Guests will enjoy the powerful atmosphere of the sanctuary while joining together in a celebration of faith, fellowship, and community.
Sanctuary Seating offers guests an up-close and personal experience inside the main sanctuary, where Pastor Shirley Caesar will perform live during this unforgettable evening of worship, music, and reflection. Guests will enjoy the powerful atmosphere of the sanctuary while joining together in a celebration of faith, fellowship, and community.
Vestibule Seating provides guests with a warm and intimate concert experience in a comfortable, open setting just outside the main sanctuary. Guests will still feel connected to the energy, worship, and spirit of the evening as Pastor Shirley Caesar ministers through music during this unforgettable celebration of faith and fellowship.
With a more relaxed atmosphere, additional space, and convenient access to the church entrance and common areas, Vestibule Seating is ideal for guests who prefer a comfortable and welcoming environment while remaining part of this powerful shared experience.
Vestibule Seating provides guests with a warm and intimate concert experience in a comfortable, open setting just outside the main sanctuary. Guests will still feel connected to the energy, worship, and spirit of the evening as Pastor Shirley Caesar ministers through music during this unforgettable celebration of faith and fellowship.
With a more relaxed atmosphere, additional space, and convenient access to the church entrance and common areas, Vestibule Seating is ideal for guests who prefer a comfortable and welcoming environment while remaining part of this powerful shared experience.
Hall of Faith Seating offers guests a unique and elevated experience in one of Canaan Baptist Church’s most beautiful gathering spaces. With spacious seating arrangements, an open and welcoming atmosphere, and live audio/video access to the evening’s program, guests can enjoy an intimate and inspiring connection to the performance by Pastor Shirley Caesar while surrounded by fellowship and community.
Perfect for families, groups, and guests who appreciate additional comfort and room to gather, the Hall of Faith creates a meaningful shared experience that blends worship, music, and celebration in a warm and uplifting environment.
Hall of Faith Seating offers guests a unique and elevated experience in one of Canaan Baptist Church’s most beautiful gathering spaces. With spacious seating arrangements, an open and welcoming atmosphere, and live audio/video access to the evening’s program, guests can enjoy an intimate and inspiring connection to the performance by Pastor Shirley Caesar while surrounded by fellowship and community.
Perfect for families, groups, and guests who appreciate additional comfort and room to gather, the Hall of Faith creates a meaningful shared experience that blends worship, music, and celebration in a warm and uplifting environment.
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