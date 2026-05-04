An Evening with Gospel Legend Pastor Shirley Caesar

The Early Bird Sanctuary Combo Ticket includes Sanctuary Seating admission for both Thursday and Friday evening concerts at Canaan Baptist Church. Guests will enjoy an up-close and personal experience inside the main sanctuary for two unforgettable nights of worship, music, fellowship, and celebration featuring Pastor Shirley Caesar.

This special early bird offering allows guests to reserve their place for the full concert experience at a discounted rate for a limited time. Sanctuary Seating places you in the heart of the evening’s powerful atmosphere as we gather together in faith, reflection, and community.