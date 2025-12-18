Shirley Miller ($35 Outstanding Balance) Lions Club Inc DUES

This secure payment link has been created specifically for Lion Shirley Miller to submit her outstanding 2025–2026 Rosedale Lions Club membership dues.





Total Due: $35



(This amount includes a balance carried over from the previous Lionistic year.)





Due Date: IMMEDIATELY



Payments not received by this time may incur additional administrative fees of $15 per reminder or custom invoice generated.

Please submit your payment promptly to avoid further fees and to maintain your membership in good standing with the Rosedale Lions Club and Lions Clubs International.

Thank you for your continued commitment to Lionism and our shared mission of service.





— Rosedale Lions Club Inc.