Offered by

Shivmudra Global Foundation

About this shop

Shivmudra Global Foundation's Shop

EasyBeat Dhol Belt item
EasyBeat Dhol Belt
$30

EasyBeat Dhol Belt – Padded Lumbar Support Harness for Puneri & Nashik Dhol Adjustable Waist (28-56 inch) Secure 4-Point Attachment for paan size (15-33 inch Diameter) White

Shivmudra Dress item
Shivmudra Dress
$45

White Kurta/Pajama, Jacket, Shela and Topi. This pick up only. Once you make the payment, please send an email to [email protected] to schedule pickup

White Kurta Pajama item
White Kurta Pajama
$25

White Kurta/Pajama. Once you make the payment, please send an email to [email protected] to schedule pickup

Red Jacket - Only item
Red Jacket - Only
$25

Red Jacket Once you make the payment, please send an email to [email protected] to schedule pickup

Shela - Only item
Shela - Only
$8

Shela Only - Once you make the payment, please send an email to [email protected] to schedule pickup

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