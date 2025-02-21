Shkolnikova Academy's Silent Auction

Alla Viksne is a marvelous local Bay Area artist. She graduated from the Moscow Academy of Fine Arts in 1976. Soon after graduating, she started exhibiting her work in the most prestigious Moscow galleries - Manege, Kuznetsky Most, and Begovaya. Since moving to California, Allas oils, watercolors, pastels, and graphics have been frequently exhibited in Xarmel, San Diego, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Las Vegas, Chicago, Moscow. As a Moscow artist, Alla brings an essence of old Moscow with its sensibilities, moods, and character. In her work, Alla follows the classic European traditions and often reaches back to times when a poetic realism was rejuvenated by absorbing the brilliant inpressionist and postimpressionist influences. Her works are pride of many private collections in USA, Russia, Israel, Germany and Italy.

Alla Viksne is a marvelous local Bay Area artist. She graduated from the Moscow Academy of Fine Arts in 1976. Soon after graduating, she started exhibiting her work in the most prestigious Moscow galleries - Manege, Kuznetsky Most, and Begovaya. Since moving to California, Allas oils, watercolors, pastels, and graphics have been frequently exhibited in Xarmel, San Diego, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Las Vegas, Chicago, Moscow. As a Moscow artist, Alla brings an essence of old Moscow with its sensibilities, moods, and character. In her work, Alla follows the classic European traditions and often reaches back to times when a poetic realism was rejuvenated by absorbing the brilliant inpressionist and postimpressionist influences. Her works are pride of many private collections in USA, Russia, Israel, Germany and Italy.

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