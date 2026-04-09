Sho Poetry Journal @ NOAZBF 2026

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Winter 2025/26 Issue. Includes one button pin and one postcard. (AWP '26)
Summer 2025 Issue. Includes one button pin and one postcard. (AWP '26)
Winter 2024/2025 Issue. Includes one button pin and one postcard. (AWP '26)
Summer 2024 Issue. Includes one button pin and one postcard. (AWP '26)
Winter 2023/2024 Issue. Includes one button pin and one postcard. (AWP '26)
Six issues of Shō (No. 3 - 8)
+ 5 postcards
+ 6 button pins
(AWP '26 value: $50)
Two print issues of Shō Poetry Journal, shipped to a domestic address.
– Shō No. 9 (Summer 2026)
– Shō No. 10 (Winter 2026/2027)
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