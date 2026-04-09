Beggar Poet Press

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Beggar Poet Press

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Sho Poetry Journal @ NOAZBF 2026

Current Issue: Shō No. 8 item
Current Issue: Shō No. 8
$12

Winter 2025/26 Issue. Includes one button pin and one postcard. (AWP '26)

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Back Issue: Shō No. 7 item
Back Issue: Shō No. 7
$10

Summer 2025 Issue. Includes one button pin and one postcard. (AWP '26)

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Back Issue: Shō No. 6 item
Back Issue: Shō No. 6
$10

Winter 2024/2025 Issue. Includes one button pin and one postcard. (AWP '26)

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Back Issue: Shō No. 5 item
Back Issue: Shō No. 5
$10

Summer 2024 Issue. Includes one button pin and one postcard. (AWP '26)

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Back Issue: Shō No. 4 item
Back Issue: Shō No. 4
$10

Winter 2023/2024 Issue. Includes one button pin and one postcard. (AWP '26)

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Shō Cover Art Postcard item
Shō Cover Art Postcard
$1
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Shō Button Pin item
Shō Button Pin
$2
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Shō Lucy Sticker item
Shō Lucy Sticker
$1
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The Whole Shō'Bang item
The Whole Shō'Bang
$38

Six issues of Shō (No. 3 - 8)
+ 5 postcards
+ 6 button pins

(AWP '26 value: $50)

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Annual Subscription
$24

Two print issues of Shō Poetry Journal, shipped to a domestic address.

– Shō No. 9 (Summer 2026)

– Shō No. 10 (Winter 2026/2027)


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