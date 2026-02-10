Shoe BeDazzle Brims & Ties Fundraiser & Day Party

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including lite bites.
VIP reserved table for 8, including lite bites.
Promote your business or recognize a special person during the event while supporting a meaningful cause. We can help with creating your ad. Contact Tricia Wofford at 513-462-4408.
Donation of $5000
Donation of $2500
Donation of $1000
Donation of $100 only.
Vendor Payment once application is received and approved by the Cincinnati Drifters.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!