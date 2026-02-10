The Cincinnati Drifters

Hosted by

The Cincinnati Drifters

About this event

Shoe BeDazzle Brims & Ties Fundraiser & Day Party

7881 Colerain Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45239, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including lite bites.

VIP Admission - Table of 8
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP reserved table for 8, including lite bites.

Full Page Virtual Ad
$100

Promote your business or recognize a special person during the event while supporting a meaningful cause. We can help with creating your ad. Contact Tricia Wofford at 513-462-4408.

Business Sponsor - Platinum
$5,000

Donation of $5000

Business Sponsor - Gold
$2,500

Donation of $2500

Business Sponsor - Silver
$1,000

Donation of $1000

Business Sponsor - Bronze
$100

Donation of $100 only.

Vendor - Approval Needed
$150

Vendor Payment once application is received and approved by the Cincinnati Drifters.

Add a donation for The Cincinnati Drifters

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