Shoes & Gloves 2026

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Shoe sizing: 6-17 (wide available in whole sizes only)
RPM is the newest shoe for the Marching Arts from Style Plus.
Shoe Sizing: 5-12 (wide available in whole sizes only)
RPM is the newest shoe for the Marching Arts from Style Plus.
Band: Black Drum Major: White
SIZE CHART
XS: 6-6½"
S: 6½-7"
M: 7-7½"
L: 7½-8"
XL: 8-8½"
Made of cotton with rubberized non-slip dots on the palms for extra grip in wet and dry conditions, extra-long to keep wrists covered.
SIZE CHART
XS: 6-6½"
S: 6½-7"
M: 7-7½"
L: 7½-8"
XL: 8-8½
This lightweight 100% nylon glove allows for easy movement while providing comfort and style. Fingerless construction allows for extra motion. Extra length eliminates gaps between cuffs and wrists.
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