Franklin Band Boosters

Offered by

Franklin Band Boosters

About this shop

Shoes & Gloves 2026

Men's Shoes item
Men's Shoes
$50

Shoe sizing: 6-17 (wide available in whole sizes only)

RPM is the newest shoe for the Marching Arts from Style Plus.

Women's Shoes item
Women's Shoes
$50

Shoe Sizing: 5-12 (wide available in whole sizes only)

RPM is the newest shoe for the Marching Arts from Style Plus.

Gloves item
Gloves
$5.50

Band: Black Drum Major: White

SIZE CHART

XS: 6-6½"

S: 6½-7"

M: 7-7½"

L: 7½-8"

XL: 8-8½"

Made of cotton with rubberized non-slip dots on the palms for extra grip in wet and dry conditions, extra-long to keep wrists covered.

Fingerless Gloves item
Fingerless Gloves
$5.50

SIZE CHART

XS: 6-6½"

S: 6½-7"

M: 7-7½"

L: 7½-8"

XL: 8-8½

This lightweight 100% nylon glove allows for easy movement while providing comfort and style. Fingerless construction allows for extra motion. Extra length eliminates gaps between cuffs and wrists.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!