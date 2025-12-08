Shoot For A Cause 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Jacksonville, FL 32226, USA
1 left!
• Company recognized as Presenting Sponsor in all event publicity and collateral material, including social media
• Three (3) four-person team entries—entries include lunch, awards reception, ammunition & participant gift
• Company banner prominently displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
• Opportunity for company representative to speak at lunch
• Sign on field recognizing sponsorship
$10,000 ($8,200 Tax-Deductible)
1 left!
• Company recognized as an applicable sponsor in event publicity and collateral material
• Company banner prominently displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
• Two (2) four-person team entries—entry includes lunch, awards reception, ammunition & participant gifts
• Sign on field recognizing sponsorship
$6,000 ( $4,800 tax-deductible)
1 left!
● Company recognized as an applicable sponsor in event publicity and collateral material
● Two (2) four-person team entries—entry includes lunch, awards reception, ammunition & participant gifts
● Sign on field recognizing sponsorship
( $3,800 tax-deductible )
1 left!
● Company recognized as an applicable sponsor in event publicity and collateral material
● One (1) four-person team entry—entry includes lunch, awards reception, ammunition & participant gifts
● Sign on field recognizing sponsorship
( $2,400 tax-deductible )
1 left!
● One (1) four-person team entry—entry includes lunch, awards reception, ammunition & participant gifts
( $600 tax-deductible )
1 left!
● Company recognized as an applicable sponsor in event publicity and collateral material
● Company Banner on display at Luncheon and Awards Presentation
● Sign on field recognizing sponsorship
(100% tax-deductible)
1 left!
● Company recognized as Beverage Cart Sponsor by event emcee
● Signage on cart representing company as Beverage Cart Sponsor
(100% tax-deductible)
1 left!
● One (1) sign on field featuring your company branded logo
(100% tax-deductible)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!