Community Foundation Of Carroll County Inc d/b/a Hailey's Wish

Hosted by

Community Foundation Of Carroll County Inc d/b/a Hailey's Wish

About this event

HAILEY'S WISH Shoot for a Wish - Trap Shoot Competition

306 W Deep Run Rd

Westminster, MD 21158, USA

Competitor Registration
$25

Competitor Registration allows one registered participant to shoot 50 clay pigeons to compete for top score. First, Second and Third place recognition.

VIP Competitor Registration (includes meal)
$37

Competitor Registration plus a meal: 1/2 Chicken from Bear Run Barbeque with a side and drink

Non-Competitor Registration
$25

Non-Compete Registration allows one registered participant to shoot 50 clay pigeons without the pressure of competition. It's all about having fun and supporting a great cause!

VIP Non-Competitor Registration (includes meal)
$37

Non-Competitor Registration plus a meal: 1/2 Chicken from Bear Run Barbeque with a side and drink

Spectator Meal
$12

1/2 Chicken from Bear Run Barbeque plus a side and drink

Child's Spectator Meal
$8

Leg & Thigh from Bear Run Barbecue, plus a side and drink

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!