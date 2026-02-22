HAILEY'S WISH Shoot for a Wish - Trap Shoot Competition

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About this event
Competitor Registration allows one registered participant to shoot 50 clay pigeons to compete for top score. First, Second and Third place recognition.
Competitor Registration plus a meal: 1/2 Chicken from Bear Run Barbeque with a side and drink
Non-Compete Registration allows one registered participant to shoot 50 clay pigeons without the pressure of competition. It's all about having fun and supporting a great cause!
Non-Competitor Registration plus a meal: 1/2 Chicken from Bear Run Barbeque with a side and drink
1/2 Chicken from Bear Run Barbeque plus a side and drink
Leg & Thigh from Bear Run Barbecue, plus a side and drink
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