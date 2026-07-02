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About this event
Single shooter registration includes: 75 targets, shooter gift, light breakfast, lunch, and drinks. Please bring your own ammo.
Team registration includes 75 targets, shooter gift, light breakfast, and lunch x 4. Please bring your own ammo.
Our presenting sponsor package includes: Naming rights (ex. Shoot for Gold presented by ...) 2 Team Registrations, 2 golf carts, logo on Main Banner, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo on score card, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags.
Our food sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo at food and beverage tables, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags.
Our food sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo at food and beverage tables, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags.
Our award sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo at award table, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags.
Our photographer sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags.
Our Flurry sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo by Flurry setup, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags.
Our golf cart sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, 1 golf cart, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags.
Your name and logo will be featured at one of the shooting stations. This does not include a team or shooter.
Logo at Gold Ticket Station and on gold tickets. Does not include team or single shooter entry.
Includes the use of 1 golf cart for event.
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