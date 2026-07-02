A clay pigeon flies through the air above the words "Shoot for Gold" in purple and gold lettering, with a gold ribbon and the text "Sporting Clay Event - The Brooklynn Miller Foundation" in the background.
The Brooklynn Miller Foundation

Hosted by

The Brooklynn Miller Foundation

About this event

Shoot For Gold

8707 Lindell Ln

Austin, TX 78724, USA

Single Shooter
$200

Single shooter registration includes: 75 targets, shooter gift, light breakfast, lunch, and drinks.  Please bring your own ammo.

Team Registration / 4 Shooters
$750

Team registration includes 75 targets, shooter gift, light breakfast, and lunch x 4. Please bring your own ammo.

Brooklynn Sponsor
$5,000

Our presenting sponsor package includes: Naming rights (ex. Shoot for Gold presented by ...) 2 Team Registrations, 2 golf carts, logo on Main Banner, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo on score card, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags. 

Ari Sponsor
$2,000

Our food sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo at food and beverage tables, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags. 

Bella Sponsor
$2,000

Our food sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo at food and beverage tables, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags. 

Julian Sponsor
$2,500

Our award sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo at award table, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags. 

Andrew Sponsor
$3,000

Our photographer sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags. 

Hunter Sponsor
$1,500

Our Flurry sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo by Flurry setup, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags. 

Maggie Sponsor
$3,000

Our golf cart sponsor package includes: 1 Team Registrations, 1 golf cart, Stage Recognition, logo on Sponsor Banner, logo and website link featured on e-mail distribution list for shoot, and option to add items to shooter bags. 

Station Sponsor
$200

Your name and logo will be featured at one of the shooting stations. This does not include a team or shooter.

Gold Ticket Station Sponsor
$500

Logo at Gold Ticket Station and on gold tickets. Does not include team or single shooter entry. 

Golf Cart Rental
$120

Includes the use of 1 golf cart for event. 

Add a donation for The Brooklynn Miller Foundation

$

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