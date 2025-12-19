Kylers Impact Foundation

Kylers Impact Foundation

Shooting For Kyler -Purpose in Every Shot

1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, USA

Kyler's Impact Shootout: Individual ticket
$15

Every entry helps turn heartbreak into hope and action into impact. Come play, cheer, and stand together as a community as we begin change together. This ticket is for one player only.

Fast Break Bundle
$45
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket will include up to FOUR PLAYERS! Great for FAMILIES or GROUP OF FRIENDS!

All Star Pack
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This ticket will include up to SIX PLAYERS! Great for FAMILIES or GROUP OF FRIENDS!

MVP SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 player tickets

Large logo on banner and event signage

Social media shoutout

Verbal recognition at event

VARSITY SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 player tickets

logo on banner and event signage

Social media shoutout

Verbal recognition at event

TEAM SPIRIT SPONSOR
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 player tickets

logo on banner

Social media shoutout


GAME DAY SPONSOR
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 player tickets

logo on banner

Social media shoutout


Add a donation for Kylers Impact Foundation

We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!