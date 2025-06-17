Shoot for the Stars Auction to Benefit Nantucket S.T.A.R.

Estimated Value: $500
Savor the flavors of Nantucket with this incredible dining package featuring some of the island’s favorite spots! Whether you're a foodie, a summer visitor, or a year-round local, this bundle of gift cards is your ticket to delicious memories across town.
This package includes:
* Kitty’s $100 gift card
* The Rose & Crown $100 gift card
* Millie’s Rotary $100 gift card
* The Seagrille $100 gift card
* Wicked Island Bakery $50 gift card
* Yezzi’s $100 gift card * * Pizzeria Gemelle $50 gift certificate
Treat yourself or gift to a friend—either way, your taste buds win!
For the Kids
$200
Make playtime, treats, and adventures extra special with this fun-filled package designed just for kids! Whether you're looking to burn off some energy, enjoy a sweet treat, or spark creativity with hands-on play, this bundle delivers joy at every turn.
* 3 Scoops – $25 gift card
* Nantucket Martial Arts – 5 Mixed Sessions Membership (group or private lessons, even at home!) – $215 value
* Barnaby's Toy Shop – Tote of goodies including a Barnaby Bear stuffie, Nantucket whale stuffie, coloring book and Barmaby storybooks - $130 value
* TownPool – A “Golden Ticket” for the 10-Second Candy Challenge experience, plus a TownPool hat & t-shirt – priceless!
* Sophie T's Pizza – $50 gift certificate
* Young, Wild & Friedman – Camping-themed sensory play kit – $40 value. * Pinwheels – $50 gift card
Perfect for parents, grandparents, or anyone who wants to bring big smiles to little faces! Estimated Value: $600
Home Refresh
$25
Give your space the refresh it deserves with this premium package designed to elevate your home, both inside and out. Whether you're looking to redecorate, declutter, deep clean, or simply enjoy a more serene space, this collection of expert services has you covered.
This package includes:
* Audrey Sterk Design Studio – 2-hour interior design consultation – $300 value
* Oh Deer! – One free tick & mosquito treatment to protect your yard – $225 value
* Coast to Coast Cleaning – 3 hours of professional cleaning services – $600 value
* Light Shop – Gift certificate - $500 value
* Your Friend With a Truck – 1 hour of moving time with 4 movers – $300 value (Valid through June 29, 2026)
Transform your home with ease, comfort, and expert support—this package is the perfect way to refresh your surroundings and reclaim your space! Estimated Value: $1,700
Picnic and Pops
$25
Enjoy an unforgettable summer evening under the stars with this perfectly curated picnic experience, just in time for the 2025 Nantucket Pops! This package has everything you need for a stylish, stress-free night on the sand.
**This package includes:**
* Nantucket Cottage Hospital's Boston Pops – 4 General Admission tickets to the 2025 concert – $120 value
* Two Bottles of Sauvignon Blanc – $50 value
* Molly Mosscrop Pro-Weave Sweatshirt Blanket– Extra soft, heavyweight pink and red 54" x 84" throw with “LOVE” design featuring Nantucket island – $50 value
* JL Ceramic Studio - Handcrafted bowl and plate set from local artisan – $200 value
* Stephanie’s – Elegant picnic accessories including a canvas cooler bag, wine opener, cocktail napkins, and a trivet – $300 value
* Bartlett’s Farm $100 gift card to fill your cooler with fresh, local fare
Just add good company and you’re all set for a magical Nantucket night!
Estimated Value: $820
A Night on the Nantucket Town
$200
Step out in style and make a night of it with this chic package full of fashion, fine dining, and island flair. This bundle has everything you need for an unforgettable evening on Nantucket.
This package includes:
* Ethos – $250 gift card plus signature T-shirts and Pocomo Rosé – $300 total value
* Murray’s Toggery Shop – $250 Gift card and luxurious silk pocket square – $350 value
* The Nautilus – $200 gift card
* Nalu – $100 gift card
* Jack – Elegant Tahitian pearl bracelet – $198 value
Dress up, dine out, and dazzle! Estimated Value: $1,150
Fun in the Sun
$200
Soak up the best of summer with this all-in-one Nobadeer day bundle! This package has everything you need for the ultimate Nantucket day in the sun.
This package includes:
* ACK Surf School – Private surf lesson for 4 people – $360 value
* Two Classic Striped Beach Chairs – $50 value
* Haulover – YETI Hopper Soft Cooler for keeping your refreshments perfectly chilled – $300 value
* Nantucket Meat & Fish Market – $100 gift card for beach provisions
Pack up, hit the sand, and make waves with this sun-soaked package that’s perfect for beach lovers of all ages! Estimated Value: $810
Emily Elisabeth Photo Session
$25
Preserve life’s special moments with a professional photo session by the talented Emily Elisabeth Photography. This session will give you timeless memories to treasure.
This package includes:
* A 30-minute photo session with a minimum of 25 high-resolution, professionally edited images and an online viewing gallery with full print release.
Perfect for families, couples, or solo portraits—this session combines natural beauty with expert artistry. Estimated value: $250
Tradewind Aviation Tickets
$250
Experience the ease and elegance of luxury air travel with Tradewind Aviation. Whether you're heading to the islands or the city, this package delivers both convenience and style from takeoff to touchdown.
This package includes:
* Two (2) round-trip tickets on scheduled Tradewind flights
Choose from: Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard from Teterboro or Westchester County Airport OR St. Barths from San Juan, St. Thomas, Antigua, or Anguilla. Enjoy spacious seating, refined service, and a seamless travel experience. Blackout dates apply. See certificate for full details.
Whether you're escaping for a weekend or heading somewhere tropical, this is the ticket to travel in true luxury. Estimated value: $1,500
Family Staycation
$200
Enjoy the charm of Nantucket without leaving home with this family-friendly staycation package! Whether you're playing tourist for a weekend or gifting it to visiting loved ones, this bundle offers the perfect mix of relaxation, activity, and sweet treats.
This package includes:
* Nantucket Inn – 2-night stay (some blackout dates apply; not valid July, August, Wine Fest, or Stroll) – $300 value
* Young’s Bicycle Shop – 2 free bike rentals for up to 3 days (standard bikes only, no delivery included) – $150 value
* 3 Scoops – $25 gift card
* The Brotherhood of Thieves – $200 gift card
Create lasting memories without leaving the island!
Estimated value: $610
Silk Road Production Photo Session
$25
Capture your special moments with the artistic eye of Silk Road Productions. Whether you're celebrating a milestone, updating family portraits, or simply want to freeze time in a beautiful way, this professional photo session offers lasting memories.
This package includes:
* A 45-minute photo shoot with Silk Road Productions. Professionally edited images. Valid through January 2026.
Perfect for families, couples, seniors, or personal branding—this is your chance to tell your story through stunning photography. Estimated value: $350
Set Sail
$250
Adventure awaits on land and sea with this breezy Nantucket package!
This package includes:
* Lynx Tall Ship – 4 complimentary tickets to any Egan Maritime-sponsored sail (valid through September 2026) – $100 value
* Cisco Brewers – $200 gift card to pack up your desired libations for your harbor sail
* Town/Queequeg’s – $150 gift card for a memorable meal after your sail * Tote – $194 rainbow striped straw tote from Murray's Toggery Shop to carry your on board essentials
Raise the sails, lift your spirits, and enjoy a truly Nantucket-style outing! Estimated value: $645
An Endeavor Evening
$250
Set sail into a perfect Nantucket evening with this thoughtfully curated package. Whether you're treating a guest or planning your own memorable night out, this bundle is the ultimate way to experience the best of the island.
This package includes:
* The Endeavor – 2 tickets for a scenic sail, plus 2 Endeavor t-shirts and book – $345 value
* Straight Wharf Fish Market – $200 gift card (and SWF hat) to bring provisions on your sail or enjoy after you return to the dock
* AIX Rosé Wine – A bottle of refreshing French rosé – $25 value
*Faherty – A beautiful blanket to keep you warm on your sail (and Faherty hats and socks) – $250 value
Unwind in true Nantucket style—this evening on the water and beyond promises comfort, beauty, and a touch of adventure. Estimated value: $820
Dinner Party
$250
Host a dinner party to remember with this beautifully curated package that combines gourmet dining, exquisite tableware, stunning floral accents, and fine wine. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply gathering with friends, this bundle has everything you need to entertain in style.
This package includes:
*Hillside Foods – Surf & Turf for 4 – $400 value
*Parties and Petals – Gift certificate for a custom floral arrangement – $200 value
*Handmade wooden cutting board (16.5" x 21") by Mike Girvin– $250 value
*Nantucket Looms – Set of 6 placemats, napkins, and napkin rings – $300 value
*Flowers on Chestnut – Two rattan hurricane vases with pillar candles – $200 value
*Épernay Wine & Spirits – $100 value bottle of Domaine du Bagnol rosè
Bring beauty, warmth, and flavor to your next gathering with this dinner party package. Estimated value: $1450
Go Celtics!
$250
Celtics fans, this one’s for you! Take home an incredible piece of NBA memorabilia with this autographed and professionally framed jersey from Celtics star Jrue Holiday.
This package includes:
*Signed Jrue Holiday Celtics jersey with certificate of authenticity. Custom-framed by Nantucket Frameworks for display-ready perfection.
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a collector of sports history, this priceless item is a slam dunk addition to any home or office. Estimated value: Priceless
Go Bruins
$250
Hockey fans, don't miss this chance to score exclusive memorabilia from two top players. Whether you're a lifelong fan or an avid collector, this signed set is a must-have addition to your collection.
This package includes:
* 2 autographed Bruins pucks - one signed by James van Riemsdyk and the other signed by Jake DeBrusk. Each puck includes a certificate of authenticity.
Display them proudly as the ultimate Bruins fan— this package is a hat trick!
Estimated value: Priceless
Framed Photograph by Lauren Marttila
$200
Bring the serene beauty of Nantucket into your home with this stunning framed photograph by acclaimed island photographer Lauren Martilla. Known for her timeless, coastal-inspired style, Lauren’s work captures the quiet magic of seaside moments with a soft, minimalist touch.
This package includes:
* Framed fine art photograph by Lauren Martilla – $898 value
Family Membership Duo
$200
Join two of Nantucket’s most treasured institutions while unlocking a year full of learning, fun, and entertainment for the whole family. This membership duo offers amazing access, perks, and savings all year long!
This package includes:
* Maria Mitchell Association (MMA) – Family Membership + Swag Bucket – $300 value. Unlimited free admission to the Aquarium, Natural Science Museum, Vestal Street Observatory, and Historic Mitchell House. Free access to Open Nights & lectures. Discounts on programs, field trips, workshops, merchandise, and birthday parties. Priority registration for Discovery Camp. Invitations to exclusive member events. Subscription to The e-Comet newsletter.
* Dreamland Film & Cultural Center – Family Membership + Canvas Tote Cooler Bag – $350 value. Free admission to Film for Thought & special screenings. Discounted movie tickets with no service fees. Up to 4 free popcorns per movie (you pick the size!). Must be redeemed by 9/30/25.
It’s a year of science, storytelling, and starry nights—perfect for curious kids and engaged parents alike. Estimated value: $650
Handwoven Shawl
$200
Stunning handwoven silk and marino wool shawl created by Melissa Paterson, design by Karin Shepherd of Island Weaves. Dry clean only.
Rods and Reels Up
$200
Want to see Nantucket from a very different and unique perspective and, perhaps, catch some fish? Join local guide Steve Tuna for an exploration of Nantucket’s amazing coastline as you fish for bluefish, striped bass, false albacore and bonito. Steve is an avid fisherman who will take you to places that most island visitors never get to see. Get up bright and early and fish hard or go at your own pace and enjoy an unforgettable day at the beach – it’s your choice! From the surf of the Nantucket south shore to the pristine beauty of Great Point, Steve Tuna will guide you on an amazing adventure!
Steve “Tuna” Tornovish is a Nantucket native who has spent his life fishing from the beaches of his beloved island. Steve is an active tournament fisherman, participating in the Spring Sea Run Opener, the Schoolie Shootout, the Linesider Elimination Tournament and the Inshore Classic. He has also been selected as a member of the Nantucket squad to fish against the Martha’s Vineyard fishing team in the annual contest for the Island Cup.
This package includes: * One gift certificate for a small group surf casting adventure Estimated value: $500
Treat Yourself
$200
Because self-care isn’t a luxury—it’s a must! This rejuvenating package is all about you—from fitness and wellness to beauty and skincare, it's the perfect excuse to recharge and refresh in true Nantucket style.
This package includes:
* Westmoor Club – 1-month membership (Valid Nov 1, 2025 – April 1, 2026) – $300 value
* Melissa David Salon – Beauty swag bag packed with premium Bumble to Bumble haircare products – $300+ value
* Island Glow – The main goal at the Island Glow is to embrace your natural beauty. $50 gift certificate
Whether you're pampering, toning, or glowing up, this package is your invitation to feel fabulous. Estimated value: $700
Fitness Duo
$200
Jumpstart your fitness journey or elevate your wellness routine with this powerful pairing from two of Nantucket’s top fitness and training centers. Whether you're looking to build strength, boost energy, or find your rhythm, this package has you covered.
This package includes:
* Ezia Athletic Club – 3-month membership or training gift certificate – $650 value
* Nantucket Cycling & Fitness – Gift certificate towards classes or membership – $250 value
Balance, strength, and energy—this duo is your ticket to a healthier, more active you. Estimated value: $900
Hair, Skin and Self
$25
Indulge in a full head-to-toe refresh with this luxurious self-care package. From radiant skin and glossy hair to a good read and guilt-free treats, this bundle is your all-in-one ticket to feeling your absolute best.
This package includes:
*RJ Miller Salon – Hair care goodie bag filled with premium products – $300 value
*Nantucket Book Partners – $25 gift card, chocolate treats, and tote bag – $50 value
* Tantucket – In-home full-body spray tan with natural, high-end products and your choice of complimentary additives – $100 value
* Glistn – Diamond Glow facial gift certificate for deep exfoliation and luminous skin – $225 value
It’s time to treat yourself to some well-deserved pampering—because when you look good and feel good, anything is possible. Estimated value: $675
Your Innerself will Shine
$200
Find your calm, move with purpose, and reconnect with your best self through this deeply restorative wellness package. Designed to nurture both body and mind, this trio of offerings will leave you feeling centered, strong, and glowing from the inside out.
This package includes:
* 11:11 – 3-class pass – $99 value
* Protea Movement – Private session to build strength, alignment, and body awareness with CranioSacral or Neuromovement- $200
* Berta Scott Massage Therapy – Gift certificate for a “Be Calmed” massage with Berta Scott, a skilled and intuitive therapist with over 25 years of experience in integrative bodywork – $300 value
Whether you're seeking healing, strength, or stillness, this package is your invitation to recharge and let your innerself shine. Estimated value: $600
Crown the Cool Studio Chair by Eunice Weckesser
$1,400
his one-of-a-kind chair is more than just a seat — it’s a statement. Designed for her very first panel discussion, From Classic to Cutting Edge, this piece embodies everything that makes great design memorable: originality, personality, and heart.
Crafted in collaboration with the talented team at Lawless Upholstery, the chair was envisioned as a bold and playful nod to the future of design. Its vibrant energy and non-traditional form make it a perfect fit for a beach home or any space that craves a touch of fun and individuality.
Just like the designer’s own creative journey, this chair “beats to its own drum.” It’s a celebration of design without rules — free-spirited, modern, and full of joy.
This piece holds even deeper meaning, as the designer is a proud parent to two boys with autism.
Estimated value: $2800
Audrey Sterk Design Chair by Audrey Sterk
$1,375
This vibrant vintage gem was discovered at the famed Brimfield Antique Market in 2023 and lovingly reimagined with fresh new life. Featuring a brushed stainless steel frame from the 1950s, this unique chair has been artfully upholstered in Christopher Farr Cloth Performance Fabric – Pattern: Carnival, Color: Azzurro – generously donated through Studio 534. The bold, joyful fabric perfectly matches the personality of this spirited piece. With its rich history and charming silhouette, it’s the perfect accent for a bedroom, reading nook, or creative corner. This chair is more than a statement piece – it’s a tribute to the creativity and resilience of the S.T.A.R. community. As a proud parent of a STAR participant for over 11 years, Audrey Sterk waited patiently to find just the right fabric and the right moment for this transformation – and that moment is now. Bring home this one-of-a-kind chair, and let its joyful energy brighten your space and heart.
Estimated value: $2750
Glass Lab Bench by Leigh Berberian and Annie Damphouse
$1,100
This one-of-a-kind GLASS LAB original is where art meets function in the most elegant and sustainable way. Designed exclusively for the fundraiser, this stunning piece reimagines furniture as modern, usable art.
Crafted from architectural glass using cutting-edge printing technology, Annie Damphouse’s original surface design, "Constellations," is permanently fused into the material — ensuring it will never scratch or fade. The use of glass as a clear canvas allows for playful interactions with light, opacity, and negative space, creating a truly ethereal presence in any room.
The calming, almost mystical energy of the design — paired with its cool, beach-glass tones — brings a relaxed, bohemian charm. Whether used as a bench, coffee table, or luxe footrest, this petite showstopper is sure to spark conversation and admiration.
As a proud mom of two boys with learning challenges, Leigh is thrilled to support Nantucket S.T.A.R. and help drive the mission forward. Estimated value: $2,200
Olson // Twombly Interior Design Chair by Joe and Clay
$2,000
This beautifully reimagined vintage wingback chair was originally discovered in Brooklyn and upholstered in classic red leather. With the expert craftsmanship of Moreira Upholstery and luxurious fabrics from Pierre Frey and Mokum, the chair has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind showpiece.
Estimated value: $4,000
Nantucket Looms Chair by Bess Clarke
$1,000
Since 1968, Nantucket Looms has been devoted to capturing the essence of island life — its timeless charm, natural beauty, and iconic coastal heritage. This elegant chair is a reflection of that legacy.
Created in collaboration with Lee Industries, this chair is upholstered in a soothing moonstone hue, inspired by the soft, muted tones of Nantucket’s beaches, skies, and weathered architecture.
Bess Clarke and the team at Nantucket Looms are so proud to support Nantucket S.T.A.R.’s vital work to improve the lives of children and young adults with learning differences.
They hope this chair brings warmth, joy, and a little piece of Nantucket into the home of its next owner.
Estimated value: $2,000
Kathleen Hay Designs Chair by Kathleen Hay
$2,000
Crafted with elegance, comfort, and a touch of playful sophistication, this exclusive chair is a true one-of-a-kind creation by acclaimed interior designer Kathleen Hay of Kathleen Hay Designs.
Expertly upholstered using luxurious textiles from Kravet and Scalamandré, the chair features a timeless silhouette with a built-in swivel for added comfort and versatility. Its classic design is elevated with a dash of whimsy: a bold leopard print throw pillow adorned with ball fringe—an homage to the designer’s signature style and logo (not pictured).
Kathleen Hay and her team were honored to contribute to this meaningful cause through a design that reflects both heart and craftsmanship.
Don’t miss the chance to take home this unique blend of comfort, creativity, and charitable spirit.
Estimated value: $2,000
Roger Williams Park Zoo
$200
Experience a day of unforgettable fun and discovery with 4 Guest Passes to the Roger Williams Park Zoo, one of New England’s premier zoo destinations! Perfect for families, friends, or animal lovers of all ages, these passes grant admission to explore fascinating exhibits, exotic wildlife, and engaging experiences.
To make your visit even more memorable, you’ll also receive a Swag Bag of Zoo Goodies including a penguin stuffed animal and book!
* Includes 4 admission passes with an expiration date of 12/31/29 - No blackout dates; subject to regular zoo hours and operations. Swag bag with assorted zoo merchandise.
Estimated value: $450
Nantucket Golf Club Lunch
$200
A certificate that may be redeemed for lunch for six people plus one alcoholic beverage per person. Valid September/October 2025, blackout dates apply. Not subject to refund/exchange for cash.
