Shoot for the Stars Auction to Benefit Nantucket S.T.A.R.

Want to see Nantucket from a very different and unique perspective and, perhaps, catch some fish? Join local guide Steve Tuna for an exploration of Nantucket’s amazing coastline as you fish for bluefish, striped bass, false albacore and bonito. Steve is an avid fisherman who will take you to places that most island visitors never get to see. Get up bright and early and fish hard or go at your own pace and enjoy an unforgettable day at the beach – it’s your choice! From the surf of the Nantucket south shore to the pristine beauty of Great Point, Steve Tuna will guide you on an amazing adventure! Steve “Tuna” Tornovish is a Nantucket native who has spent his life fishing from the beaches of his beloved island. Steve is an active tournament fisherman, participating in the Spring Sea Run Opener, the Schoolie Shootout, the Linesider Elimination Tournament and the Inshore Classic. He has also been selected as a member of the Nantucket squad to fish against the Martha’s Vineyard fishing team in the annual contest for the Island Cup. This package includes: * One gift certificate for a small group surf casting adventure Estimated value: $500

