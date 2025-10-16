Shoot O Ree

8598 Potomac Ave

Sebastian, FL 32958, USA

Early Rate - Scout Weekend
$40

If you registered by 10/16, you will pay the early rate.

Early Rate - Scout Saturday
$25

If you registered by 10/16, you will pay the early rate.

Base Rate - Scout Weekend
$50

If you registered after 10/16, you will pay the base rate.

Base Rate - Scout Saturday
$35

If you registered after 10/16, you will pay the base rate.

Early Rate - Adult Weekend
$35

If you registered by 10/16, you will pay the early rate.

Early Rate - Adult Saturday
$20

If you registered by 10/16, you will pay the early rate.

Base Rate - Adult Weekend
$45

If you registered after 10/16, you will pay the early rate.

Base Rate - Adult Saturday
$30

If you registered after 10/16, you will pay the early rate.

Staff or Sibling (Over 4)
$15
Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 589

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!