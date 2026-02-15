Master Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton League of American

About this event
Member League (50 Clays)
Non-Member League (50 Clays)
Two Box of shells (50)
Single Box of shells (25)
Pop or water
Single cheese burger
Chips
Candy
Double cheese burger
Member Practice (25 Clays)
Non-Member League (25 Clays)
Double Trap Member (25 Clays)
Double Trap Non-Member (25 Clays)
(Single) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton League
(Family) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton League
(Student 18-25) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton
(Youth 17-under) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton
Single raffle ticket for 450 bushmaster to be drawn at summer banquet 2026. New custom bolt action 450 Bushmaster featuring a Faxon Stainless Action, Carbon Fiber over stainless threaded barrel, Triggertech 4 ounce to 2 pound adjustable trigger, XLR Industries Element Aluminum Chassis, and Riton 5 Primal 2-12x44 scope. MSRP $4350 Donated by W3 Gunworks (563-529-0182)
6 raffle tickets bundle for 450 bushmaster to be drawn at summer banquet 2026. New custom bolt action 450 Bushmaster featuring a Faxon Stainless Action, Carbon Fiber over stainless threaded barrel, Triggertech 4 ounce to 2 pound adjustable trigger, XLR Industries Element Aluminum Chassis, and Riton 5 Primal 2-12x44 scope. MSRP $4350 Donated by W3 Gunworks (563-529-0182)
2026 Wilton Kids Trap Shoot Calendar
T-shit (single)
T-shirt (double)
Pre-Ticket Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (adult)
Pre-Ticket Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (Kids 12 and under)
At the door Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (adult)
At the door Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (Kids 12 and under
Single draw raffle ticket (must be present to win)
5 draw raffle ticket (must be present to win)
Bag of Shot 7.5, 8, 8.5
Box of Primers (1000)
$
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