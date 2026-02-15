Muscatine Chapter of Izaak Walton of America

Hosted by

Muscatine Chapter of Izaak Walton of America

About this event

Master Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton League of American

2400 170th St

Muscatine, IA 52761, USA

League 50 clay Member item
League 50 clay Member
$12

Member League (50 Clays)

League 50 clay Non-Member item
League 50 clay Non-Member
$14

Non-Member League (50 Clays)

Two Box of shells (50) item
Two Box of shells (50)
$18

Two Box of shells (50)

Single Box of shells (25) item
Single Box of shells (25)
$9

Single Box of shells (25)

Can of pop or bottle of water item
Can of pop or bottle of water
$1

Pop or water

Single cheese burger item
Single cheese burger
$3

Single cheese burger

Chips item
Chips
$1

Chips

Candy item
Candy
$2

Candy

Double cheese burger item
Double cheese burger
$5

Double cheese burger

Practice 25 Clay Member item
Practice 25 Clay Member
$6

Member Practice (25 Clays)

Practice 25 Clay Non-Member item
Practice 25 Clay Non-Member
$7

Non-Member League (25 Clays)

Double Trap Member (25 Clays) item
Double Trap Member (25 Clays)
$12

Double Trap Member (25 Clays)

Double Trap Non-Member (25 Clays) item
Double Trap Non-Member (25 Clays)
$14

Double Trap Non-Member (25 Clays)

(Single) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton League item
(Single) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton League
$64

(Single) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton League

(Family) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton League item
(Family) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton League
$89

(Family) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton League

(Student 18-25) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton item
(Student 18-25) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton
$25

(Student 18-25) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton

(Youth 17-under) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton item
(Youth 17-under) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton
$15

(Youth 17-under) Membership Muscatine Chapter Izaak Walton

Raffle Ticket (single) item
Raffle Ticket (single)
$20

Single raffle ticket for 450 bushmaster to be drawn at summer banquet 2026. New custom bolt action 450 Bushmaster featuring a Faxon Stainless Action, Carbon Fiber over stainless threaded barrel, Triggertech 4 ounce to 2 pound adjustable trigger, XLR Industries Element Aluminum Chassis, and Riton 5 Primal 2-12x44 scope. MSRP $4350 Donated by W3 Gunworks (563-529-0182)

Raffle Ticket (6 bundle) item
Raffle Ticket (6 bundle)
$100

6 raffle tickets bundle for 450 bushmaster to be drawn at summer banquet 2026. New custom bolt action 450 Bushmaster featuring a Faxon Stainless Action, Carbon Fiber over stainless threaded barrel, Triggertech 4 ounce to 2 pound adjustable trigger, XLR Industries Element Aluminum Chassis, and Riton 5 Primal 2-12x44 scope. MSRP $4350 Donated by W3 Gunworks (563-529-0182)

2026 Wilton Kids Trap Shoot Calendar item
2026 Wilton Kids Trap Shoot Calendar
$50

2026 Wilton Kids Trap Shoot Calendar

T-shit (single) item
T-shit (single)
$20

T-shit (single)

T-shirt (double) item
T-shirt (double)
$30

T-shirt (double)

Pre-Ticket Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (adult) item
Pre-Ticket Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (adult)
$18

Pre-Ticket Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (adult)

Pre-Ticket Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (Kids 12 and under) item
Pre-Ticket Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (Kids 12 and under)
$9

Pre-Ticket Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (Kids 12 and under)

At the door Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (adult) item
At the door Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (adult)
$20

At the door Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (adult)

At the door Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (Kids 12 and under item
At the door Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (Kids 12 and under
$10

At the door Game feed March 28 2026 5-8pm (Kids 12 and under

Single draw raffle ticket item
Single draw raffle ticket
$5

Single draw raffle ticket (must be present to win)

5 draw raffle tickets item
5 draw raffle tickets
$20

5 draw raffle ticket (must be present to win)

Bag of Shot 7.5, 8, 8.5 item
Bag of Shot 7.5, 8, 8.5
$50

Bag of Shot 7.5, 8, 8.5

Box of Primers (1000) item
Box of Primers (1000)
$54

Box of Primers (1000)

Add a donation for Muscatine Chapter of Izaak Walton of America

$

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