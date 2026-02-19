Shooting For A Cause

About this event
Dinner ticket and 1 game of Bingo First round
1 dinner ticket and 1 game of Bingo per person
a table gun value $800, Hang Banner, 16 drink tickets 8 dinner tickets 8 single games of Bingo, $300 raffle pack
Table Gun value $500, 8 dinner and 8 drink tickets, $200 in raffle tickets and hang Banner, 8 single games of Bingo
Table Gun Value $300, 8 dinner, 8 drink, hang Banner and $100 Raffle pack, 8 single games of Bingo
8 dinner, 8 drink, Reserve Table, $100 Raffle pack, Name on Sponsor board, 8 single games of Bingo
Half Table reserve, 4 dinner and 4 drink, 4 single bingo games, name on Sponsor Board
Name on a round of Bingo
Name Displayed by Game and sponsor runs the game if available to do so
Hang Banner
Only 100 tickets sold
3 bingo cards for 10 games
6 bingo cards for 10 games
9 Bingo cards for 10 games
9 bingo cards plus bonus round total of 11 games
single sheet of raffle tickets
125 raffle tickets and progressive
350 raffle tickets and 100 and 300 progressive
600 raffle tickets 100, 300 500 progressive
$
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