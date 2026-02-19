Sutter Yuba Charitable Foundation

Hosted by

Sutter Yuba Charitable Foundation

About this event

Shooting For A Cause

1431 Walnut Ave

Yuba City, CA 95993, USA

General Admission/single
$50

Dinner ticket and 1 game of Bingo First round

Couples Ticket
$80

1 dinner ticket and 1 game of Bingo per person

Bullseye Sponsor
$2,000

a table gun value $800, Hang Banner, 16 drink tickets 8 dinner tickets 8 single games of Bingo, $300 raffle pack

Sharp Shooter Sponsor
$1,500

Table Gun value $500, 8 dinner and 8 drink tickets, $200 in raffle tickets and hang Banner, 8 single games of Bingo

Dead Eye Sponsor
$1,000

Table Gun Value $300, 8 dinner, 8 drink, hang Banner and $100 Raffle pack, 8 single games of Bingo

Marksman Sponsor
$750

8 dinner, 8 drink, Reserve Table, $100 Raffle pack, Name on Sponsor board, 8 single games of Bingo

Trigger Sponsor
$500

Half Table reserve, 4 dinner and 4 drink, 4 single bingo games, name on Sponsor Board

Bingo Round Sponsor
$500

Name on a round of Bingo

Game Sponsor
$500

Name Displayed by Game and sponsor runs the game if available to do so

Banner Sponsor
$250

Hang Banner

Louis Vuitton World Traveler by Vintage Boho
$50

Only 100 tickets sold

Bingo 3 on 10
$20

3 bingo cards for 10 games

6 on 10
$40

6 bingo cards for 10 games

9 on 10
$60

9 Bingo cards for 10 games

9 on 10 plus bonus
$100

9 bingo cards plus bonus round total of 11 games

25 raffle tickets
$25

single sheet of raffle tickets

100 Progressive
$100

125 raffle tickets and progressive

300 progressive
$300

350 raffle tickets and 100 and 300 progressive

500 progressive
$500

600 raffle tickets 100, 300 500 progressive

Add a donation for Sutter Yuba Charitable Foundation

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