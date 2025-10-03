Spirit Shop - Click MORE DETAILS to see designs

Adult Short Sleeve (Violet, Granite, Black)
$28

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Adult Short Sleeve - Extended Sizes (Violet, Granite, Black)
$30

2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Adult Short Sleeve (Amethyst, Smoke)
$30

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Adult Short Sleeve - Extended Sizes (Amethyst, Smoke)
$35

2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Adult Crew Sweatshirt (Amethyst, Smoke)
$50

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Adult Crew Sweatshirt - Extended Sizes (Amethyst, Smoke)
$55

2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Adult Hoodie (Purple, Grey Heather, Black)
$40

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Adult Hoodie - Extended Sizes (Purple, Grey Heather, Black)
$45

2XL, 3XL, 4XL

L-TALL, XL-TALL, 2XL-TALL

Youth Short Sleeve (Violet, Granite, Black)
$23

XS, Small, Medium, Large (a youth xl is the same size as an adult small)

Youth Short Sleeve (Smoke & Citrine)
$25

XS, Small, Medium, Large (We do not carry a youth XL)(a youth xl is the same size as an adult small) Please order an adult Small. (the color Citrine is not available in adult sizes)

Youth Hoodie (Purple, Athletic Heather, Black)
$35

Small, Medium, Large (We do not carry a youth XL)(a youth xl is the same size as an adult small) Please order an adult Small.

Purple & White Flannel Pants
$30

Purple and white PJs with the Elbert Bulldog emblem in white on the left leg.

Sizes available:

Youth: S-XL
(Sm 6-8)
(Med 8-10)
(Lg 10-12)
(XL 14-16)

Adult: XXS-2XL
(XXS Waist 25, Inseam 26 1/4)
(XS Waist 26, Inseam 28 1/4)
(Sm Waist 28, Inseam 29 1/4)
(Med Waist 30, Inseam 29 3/4)
(Lg Waist 33, Inseam 30 1/4)
(XL Waist 36 1/2, Inseam 30 3/4)
(2XL Waist 38, Inseam 31 1/4)

Hats
$25

Choice of patch placement (left, center, right)

Beanies
$15

Purple, Black and Yellow Beanie

Bulldog Blanket
$25

Keep warm with an official Bulldog Blanket.

Pom Poms
$5

One yellow and one purple included in an order

3D printed Chain item
3D printed Chain
$10

Select the chain color an emblem.

Wristbands
$3

One purple and one yellow included in an order.

$3.00 for a set.

