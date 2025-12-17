Preparatory Courses

For aspiring writers who have no background in any professional fine arts, this will help you begin thinking about the big picture of working in arts as a career, and guide you on where to start writing and practicing. In absentia of a degree or work experience in fine arts, completion of the prep course and writing several samples can qualify you to apply for the Ubergroup.



Prerequistites: None

Active Class Time: Self-paced. A ten-part series of short micro-learning videos which may be replayed an unlimited amount

Homework: Self-paced. Some market research and writing exercises may take 10-20 hours of practice to reach a satisfactory level.

Completion time: Possible to complete one round in a few weeks, infinitely repeatable for increased skills. If you are attempting to complete the prep course before applying to the Ubergroup, please allow yourself at least two weeks to explore all exercises thoroughly and allow your new skills to sink in.