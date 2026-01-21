Frontwave Foundation Store

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You’ll love this soft, lightweight navy blue tee featuring our custom Hero design and a modern classic fit. Made with the Gildan G640 Softstyle® Unisex T-Shirt, it offers a true-to-size fit with minimal shrinkage, exceptional softness, and long-lasting quality. 4.5 oz., 100% ring-spun cotton.
You’ll love this soft, lightweight black tee featuring our custom Made for Marines bulldog design and a modern classic fit. Made with the Gildan G640 Softstyle® Unisex T-Shirt, it offers a true-to-size fit with minimal shrinkage, exceptional softness, and long-lasting quality. 4.5 oz., 100% ring-spun cotton.
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