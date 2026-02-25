Shop 4Kids!

Offered by
About this shop
Health Education, Screening & Testing within the comfort and privacy of the home helps families stay healthy.
These services provide Caregivers with essential knowledge to identify, address, and prevent common health concerns and to know when to seek medical help for themselves and their children.
Your donation will help families stay healthy and is fully tax-deductible.
Regular school attendance and performance monitoring home visits create a supportive environment and a culture of learning in the home.
Through these visits caregivers are guided to actively engage with their children’s educational experiences, demonstrate interest, provide encouragement, and identify and address challenges. While children learn the importance of education, build confidence in their abilities, set personal goals, and are motivated to achieve these.
Your donation will cover the costs of school attendance and performance visits for a whole year and is fully tax-deductible.
Memory Work helps families explore & share their history, understand their roots, and foster a deeper sense of identity & belonging.
During this process, children create Memory Boxes, storing important keepsakes such as photos, letters, and personal items from significant family members who have passed away. This helps children process grief in a safe and supportive environment, maintain connection to loved ones and deepen familial bonds, creating a stronger sense of belonging, emotional security, and well-being within the family.
Your donation covers the full cost of memory work with a family and is 100% tax-deductible.
Support for pregnant women and young mothers helps ensure infants & toddlers are loved, nurtured and cared for.
Our Ibhayi Lengane (The Babies’ Blanket) program involves home visits throughout pregnancy and the first 1,000 days, that encourage nurturing care, identify vulnerabilities, and promote positive parenting techniques while strengthening relationships within families. The program’s impact includes healthier pregnancies, improved maternal well-being, stronger family bonds, and improved early childhood care & development.
Your donation will support a pregnant woman or new mother and is fully tax-deductible.
A School Uniform Voucher allows a child and their Caregiver to visit our supplier and purchase whatever school uniform or stationery items they need.
This is usually a celebratory occasion - the Caregiver gets to spoil the child, the child gets new uniform and stationery items - perhaps for the first time in their life - and no longer has to go to school embarrassed or ashamed!
Your donation will purchase a full school uniform and stationery voucher for a child and is 100% tax-deductible.
Self-esteem, identity, relationships, and peer pressure are just some of the many topics teens explore through their participation in one of our Life-skills programs.
For older teens, we even include sessions on entrepreneurship and provide them with a 'start-up' pack of goods to sell in their community to generate a little income for themselves and their families.
Your donation will cover the full costs for one teen to participate in this program and is 100% tax-deductible.
Regular home visits help families create safe and nurturing home environments for their children.
These visits provide ongoing support to families, helping them wisely manage their available resources, monitor their family's health, support their children's education, and create safe and loving home environments.
Your donation covers the cost of home visits with a family for a full year and is 100% tax-deductible.
Food gardens increase food security and help families provide nutritious meals for their children.
Your purchase enables us to buy all the fencing materials, tools, and seedlings needed and to establish a vegetable garden for a family.
Your donation establishes a Food Garden for a family, enabling them to prepare nutritious meals and is fully tax-deductible.
Caregiver Support & Self-help groups promote responsive care practices and encourage saving for emergencies or to start a small business.
By bringing caregivers together, providing practical guidance to enhance responsive care, and facilitating weekly savings for emergencies or as capital to start small businesses, these weekly meetings act as a support group for caregivers, enabling them to build supportive relationships while strengthening their ability to provide and care for their families.
Your donation will enable a caregiver to participate in this program for a full year and is 100% tax-deductible.
Provide all the services listed above and support a family for a full year.
Yes, for just $750, you can support a family for a full year and provide them with all the services outlined above. What's more, this contribution is fully tax-deductible.
Our home-based Play Mat program teaches parents basic child development principles & techniques.
Through this program, we empower Caregivers with simple techniques to engage children through intentional play using everyday items found in the home and toys made from recycled materials. In this way, we promote an understanding of basic early childhood development and its importance, and foster a culture of intentional engagement by Caregivers with their children.
Your donation will enable a child (under 6) & their parent to attend our Play Mat program and is fully tax-deductible.
Our entrepreneurship program, Zenzele, provides youth with knowledge, skills, and start-up capital to initiate micro-enterprises for themselves.
With youth unemployment in KwaZulu-Natal at 65%, this program helps break the cycle of poverty and lack of opportunity that entraps youth (18-24) by providing them with conceptual knowledge and practical skills to identify, establish and manage small businesses for themselves.
A donation of $1850 will fund a youth's participation in this program for a full year and is 100% tax deductible.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!