Fuel The Mission. Build the Future.

Offered by
About this shop
Equip a student with the digital tools and support they need to thrive. This Tech Access Pack provides a laptop or tablet, essential software, and connectivity support so a young mind is never held back by lack of resources.
With this gift, you’re not just donating hardware—you’re unlocking creativity, connection, and confidence. Join us in giving access that builds futures.
Real change happens through experience. The Innovation Workshop Fund powers one full day of immersive, hands-on learning where students design, build, and present real-world solutions.
Your support provides materials, tools, and instructor guidance that transform ideas into working projects. Every workshop is a moment of discovery — where students see their creativity take form and their confidence grow.
Behind every successful student is a mentor who cared. The Mentor Support Grant provides training, resources, and ongoing guidance to professionals who dedicate time to shaping young innovators.
Your contribution ensures every mentor is equipped to lead with purpose, helping students bridge the gap between learning and leadership.
Our partners are the driving force behind everything we do. Their contributions fund technology labs, student showcases, mentorship programs, and organizational growth — ensuring we can continue to innovate and expand our reach.
With an annual gift of $10,000 or more, you or your company can become an Ameriworld Impact Partner.
Impact Partners receive quarterly updates, exclusive event invitations, and insight into how their investment transforms lives through access, education, and innovation.
Each summer, Ameriworld hosts its signature fundraiser — the Vision & Impact Summit — where we highlight changemakers in technology and education, share student success stories, and recognize our community partners.
It’s an evening of connection, purpose, and progress that unites schools, universities, corporations, and civic leaders under one goal: building a smarter, stronger future.
Our hands-on Ameriworld Challenge competitions invite students to present real-world projects in technology, engineering, and entrepreneurship. These events turn classrooms into innovation hubs and give young minds the chance to shine.
Sponsorships help cover materials, setup, and event logistics, ensuring every student’s experience feels world-class.
Empower educators to bring technology and innovation into their teaching.
A classroom sponsorship of $5,000 provides an educator with Ameriworld training, a full classroom kit, and student materials that make learning tangible and engaging.
Every classroom you fund sparks curiosity, creativity, and confidence in the students who will lead tomorrow.
A symbol of unity and pride. The Ameriworld Hoodie combines comfort with purpose, featuring a clean design and the Ameriworld emblem.
Every purchase supports our youth programs and reminds the wearer that they’re part of a movement building the future.
Soft, durable, and meaningful — this isn’t just apparel; it’s belonging.
Simple, bold, and built with purpose. The Youth Tech Tee features our signature message — Future. Built Here. — as a reminder of what Ameriworld stands for.
Perfect for classrooms, workshops, or casual wear, each shirt fuels programs that bring real technology and mentorship to students across communities.
Ideas deserve a place to live. The Blueprint Notebook pairs minimal design with purpose, featuring a matte cover embossed with the Ameriworld logo and a reflection of our core values on the inside cover.
It’s more than a notebook — it’s a companion for creativity, planning, and growth. Every purchase helps fund student materials and project kits.
Sip with purpose. The Innovation Mug carries the words Build. Innovate. Lead. alongside the Ameriworld mark — a daily reminder of why you give and what we’re building together.
Perfect for workspaces, classrooms, or home offices, this small purchase makes a lasting difference in student programs and mentorship funding.
Recognition with purpose. The Digital Sponsor Certificate is a personalized thank-you showing the direct impact of your contribution — whether you funded a student’s device, a workshop, or a mentor’s tools.
You’ll receive a digital certificate naming the program you supported, symbolizing your role in shaping a generation that’s ready for the future.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!