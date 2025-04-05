Shop For A Stray - Alpine Outfitters

Simply the most comfortable, safe, and durable harness made. Designed for all active dogs and a wide variety of dog-powered activities, including mushing, hiking, running, biking, roller blading, skijoring, canicross, tracking, and more…or just a relaxing walk around the neighborhood with your canine companion.
Designed after sled dog harnesses, our Urban Trail® Adjustable Harness is made to center the pulling force on your dog’s chest instead of the neck. It is crafted with wide, soft but strong, heavy duty Polypro webbing (rated at 600 lb. break strength), and fully padded with durable premium Polartec® Fleece to maximize your dog’s safety and comfort. Available in four sizes, adjustable around the torso and neck for excellent sizing flexibility.
URBAN TRAIL HANDS FREE BELT
$69
Our Urban Trail® Hands-Free Belt makes your dog activity safer and more enjoyable by eliminating the need to hold a leash! Your dog’s leash is easily and safely secured to our strong, padded, comfortable belt designed to free up your hands. Originally designed for mushers to safely handle multiple dogs on a sled team on the trail. Prevents loose dogs.
+1 Dog Rescue Token
$25
Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.
+2 Dog Rescue Tokens
$47
Buy 2 Dog Rescue Tokens today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
+3 Dog Rescue Tokens
$66
Buy 3 Dog Rescue Tokens today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
+4 Dog Rescue Tokens
$82
Buy 4 Dog Rescue Tokens today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
+5 Dog Rescue Tokens
$95
Buy 5 Dog Rescue Tokens today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
+10 Dog Rescue Tokens
$175
Buy 10 Dog Rescue Tokens today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
Add a donation for For A Stray Inc.
$
