Offered by

San Jose Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Shop Harambee 30

ELEVATE Candle item
ELEVATE Candle
$25

Transport your senses to a radiant island escape with ELEVATE, a vibrant fragrance that captures the carefree luxury of sun-soaked days and warm tropical nights. This captivating scent opens with a juicy burst of pineapple, orange, and crisp apple, instantly uplifting the atmosphere with bright, refreshing energy.

At its heart, creamy coconut and lush honeydew melon create a smooth, beachside indulgence, while soft jasmine adds a touch of airy elegance. The fragrance settles into a warm, inviting base of golden rum and rich vanilla, leaving behind a subtly sensual trail that feels both relaxed and refined.

Perfect for spring and summer — or anytime you want to elevate your space — this scent brings the spirit of paradise indoors, creating an ambiance that is joyful, indulgent, and effortlessly serene.

This exclusive fundraiser candle is proudly crafted in partnership with Deelightful Candles, our official candle partner, known for creating luxurious, hand-poured fragrances that transform everyday spaces into elevated experiences.


Note Profile

Top: Orange, Apple, Pineapple
Middle: Jasmine, Honeydew Melon, Coconut
Base: Rum, Vanilla


Explore more beautiful creations at: https://deelightfulcandles.com/

0
H30 Bundle - Small White item
H30 Bundle - Small White
$85

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors.

0
Bundle - Small Black item
Bundle - Small Black
$85
0
H30 Bundle - Medium White item
H30 Bundle - Medium White
$85

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors.

0
Bundle - Medium Black item
Bundle - Medium Black
$85
0
H30 Bundle - Large White item
H30 Bundle - Large White
$85

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors.

0
Bundle - Large Black item
Bundle - Large Black
$85
0
Add a donation for San Jose Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!