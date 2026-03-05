Shop Harambee 30

Transport your senses to a radiant island escape with ELEVATE, a vibrant fragrance that captures the carefree luxury of sun-soaked days and warm tropical nights. This captivating scent opens with a juicy burst of pineapple, orange, and crisp apple, instantly uplifting the atmosphere with bright, refreshing energy.

At its heart, creamy coconut and lush honeydew melon create a smooth, beachside indulgence, while soft jasmine adds a touch of airy elegance. The fragrance settles into a warm, inviting base of golden rum and rich vanilla, leaving behind a subtly sensual trail that feels both relaxed and refined.

Perfect for spring and summer — or anytime you want to elevate your space — this scent brings the spirit of paradise indoors, creating an ambiance that is joyful, indulgent, and effortlessly serene.

This exclusive fundraiser candle is proudly crafted in partnership with Deelightful Candles, our official candle partner, known for creating luxurious, hand-poured fragrances that transform everyday spaces into elevated experiences.







Note Profile

Top: Orange, Apple, Pineapple

Middle: Jasmine, Honeydew Melon, Coconut

Base: Rum, Vanilla





Explore more beautiful creations at: https://deelightfulcandles.com/