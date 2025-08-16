James Doss Memorial Foundation

Offered by

James Doss Memorial Foundation

About this shop

Shop JDMF Gear

JDMF Sticker Pack item
JDMF Sticker Pack
$5

Our sticker pack includes three unique James Doss Memorial Foundation designs, perfect for water bottles, laptops, notebooks, or anywhere you want to share love and awareness for CHD families. Each sticker is durable, vibrant, and a small but mighty way to spread our mission wherever you go.

JDMF Divot Tool item
JDMF Divot Tool
$20

Blue divot tool featuring a ball marker with our JDMF butterfly logo.

JDMF Hat item
JDMF Hat
$35

Sleek black cap with a leather JDMF logo patch for a subtle, classic look.

JDMF Hat item
JDMF Hat
$35

Crisp gray front with white mesh and a leather JDMF logo patch.

JDMF Hat item
JDMF Hat
$35

Camo front with black mesh and a leather JDMF logo patch for an outdoorsy style.

JDMF Hat item
JDMF Hat
$35

Navy front with white mesh and a leather JDMF logo patch for a timeless look.

Limited Edition Flo Blue SMALL item
Limited Edition Flo Blue SMALL
$35

Comfort Colors shirt with JDMF on the front and our signature HLHS butterfly on the back.

Limited Edition Flo Blue MEDIUM Sold Out item
Limited Edition Flo Blue MEDIUM Sold Out
$35

SOLD OUT- Comfort Colors shirt with JDMF on the front and our signature HLHS butterfly on the back.

Limited Edition Flo Blue LARGE item
Limited Edition Flo Blue LARGE
$35

Comfort Colors shirt with JDMF on the front and our signature HLHS butterfly on the back.

Limited Edition Flo Blue XL item
Limited Edition Flo Blue XL
$35

Comfort Colors shirt with JDMF on the front and our signature HLHS butterfly on the back.

Limited Edition Flo Blue XXL item
Limited Edition Flo Blue XXL
$35

Comfort Colors shirt with JDMF on the front and our signature HLHS butterfly on the back.

Limited Edition Graphite SMALL item
Limited Edition Graphite SMALL
$35

Comfort Colors shirt with JDMF on the front and our signature HLHS butterfly on the back.

Limited Edition Graphite MEDIUM item
Limited Edition Graphite MEDIUM
$35

Comfort Colors shirt with JDMF on the front and our signature HLHS butterfly on the back.

Limited Edition Graphite LARGE item
Limited Edition Graphite LARGE
$35

Comfort Colors shirt with JDMF on the front and our signature HLHS butterfly on the back.

Limited Edition Graphite XL item
Limited Edition Graphite XL
$35

Comfort Colors shirt with JDMF on the front and our signature HLHS butterfly on the back.

Limited Edition Graphite XXL item
Limited Edition Graphite XXL
$35

Comfort Colors shirt with JDMF on the front and our signature HLHS butterfly on the back.

Classic Logo Shirt SMALL item
Classic Logo Shirt SMALL
$25

Light heather gray shirt featuring the classic JDMF logo, soft and easy for everyday wear.

Classic Logo Shirt MEDIUM item
Classic Logo Shirt MEDIUM
$25

Light heather gray shirt featuring the classic JDMF logo, soft and easy for everyday wear.

Classic Logo Shirt LARGE item
Classic Logo Shirt LARGE
$25

Light heather gray shirt featuring the classic JDMF logo, soft and easy for everyday wear.

Classic Logo Shirt XL item
Classic Logo Shirt XL
$25

Light heather gray shirt featuring the classic JDMF logo, soft and easy for everyday wear.

Classic Logo Shirt XXL item
Classic Logo Shirt XXL
$25

Light heather gray shirt featuring the classic JDMF logo, soft and easy for everyday wear.

Add a donation for James Doss Memorial Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!