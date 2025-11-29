Shop Local Gift Tree

Offered by
Everyday Play admission for 1 child plus their caregivers during Wild Child's daily play offering from 12pm-4pm
Choice of an adorable stuffed animal with a Wild Child-branded bandana
Free Class Pass for 1 child to attend any of Wild Child's "Supervised Play" class offerings (1.5-3hours). See more at wildchildmuseum.org
Custom Wild Child youth denim hat with Velcro enclosure
1 month "Prime Mates" membership for a family to enjoy unlimited Everyday Play, 7 days a week!
This $50 gift certificate can be used for any woodworking item, flower preservation, or custom project at Home Revival & Decor
Voucher to redeem for two bars of handmade soap made by Valley Soaps, to be selected by the recipient
This $15 gift certificate can be used for purchasing a hot dish or any of her wonderful take-and-bake options from the refrigerated and frozen pantry!
This $20 gift certificate can be used for purchasing a hot dish or any of her wonderful take-and-bake options from the refrigerated and frozen pantry!
