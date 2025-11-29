Shop Local Gift Tree

Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie

Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie

Everyday Play admission at Wild Child item
Everyday Play admission at Wild Child
$10

Everyday Play admission for 1 child plus their caregivers during Wild Child's daily play offering from 12pm-4pm

Custom Wild Child Stuffed Animal item
Custom Wild Child Stuffed Animal
$10

Choice of an adorable stuffed animal with a Wild Child-branded bandana

Class Pass at Wild Child item
Class Pass at Wild Child
$15

Free Class Pass for 1 child to attend any of Wild Child's "Supervised Play" class offerings (1.5-3hours). See more at wildchildmuseum.org

Wild Child Youth Denim Hat item
Wild Child Youth Denim Hat
$20

Custom Wild Child youth denim hat with Velcro enclosure

1 month Prime Mates Membership at Wild Child item
1 month Prime Mates Membership at Wild Child
$30

1 month "Prime Mates" membership for a family to enjoy unlimited Everyday Play, 7 days a week!

$50 gift certificate for handmade woodworking item
$50 gift certificate for handmade woodworking
$50

This $50 gift certificate can be used for any woodworking item, flower preservation, or custom project at Home Revival & Decor

Two Bars of Soap from Valley Soaps item
Two Bars of Soap from Valley Soaps
$11

Voucher to redeem for two bars of handmade soap made by Valley Soaps, to be selected by the recipient

$15 gift certificate to Jillian's Farmstead Ktchen item
$15 gift certificate to Jillian's Farmstead Ktchen
$15

This $15 gift certificate can be used for purchasing a hot dish or any of her wonderful take-and-bake options from the refrigerated and frozen pantry!

$20 gift certificate to Jillian's Farmstead Kitchen item
$20 gift certificate to Jillian's Farmstead Kitchen
$20

This $20 gift certificate can be used for purchasing a hot dish or any of her wonderful take-and-bake options from the refrigerated and frozen pantry!

Add a donation for Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!