Shop Local Holiday Online Auction

Calling all pizza lovers! 🍕
Imagine this: once a month for all of 2026, you’ll enjoy a delicious large specialty pizza from Tremonte — no cooking, no stress, just pure cheesy happiness.
Whether you’re treating yourself, sharing with family or giving the gift of “Dinner’s handled,” this package guarantees 12 months of mouthwatering joy. From classic toppings to creative combinations, Tremonte’s specialty pies never disappoint.
Value: $150-200
Looking for the perfect gift for the person who has everything—or just loves a great margarita? Here’s your chance to make cocktail history at El Potro!
The winning bidder will have the opportunity to name a signature cocktail that will be featured on El Potro’s menu for six months. Whether it’s clever, classic, or a playful inside joke, your chosen name will be enjoyed by guests for months to come.
This fun and unique experience makes a fantastic holiday gift idea, especially for the margarita lover in your life. The winner will receive a certificate that can be used personally or gifted to someone special.
Cheers to creativity, cocktails, and bragging rights!
Value: Priceless
Put your knowledge to the test with a private trivia night for up to 75 guests at Dragonfly Café! Whether you’re planning a fundraiser, corporate team-building event, or a fun gathering with family and friends, this experience is guaranteed to bring laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories.
Your group will enjoy exclusive use of the café’s welcoming space while competing in a lively trivia challenge led by a host. A full menu of delicious food and drinks will be available for purchase to keep your team fueled and ready to win.
This is the perfect opportunity to create a night that’s as entertaining as it is unique—ideal for celebrating milestones, engaging colleagues, or simply bringing your favorite people together.
Value: $750
Win two tickets to COBBLESTONES Chef Series — A monthly journey of food and fun. A New year’s Eve Luau? January’s Best Game in Town Wild Game Dinner? Olympic Gold reception to kick off Lowell’s Winterfest? Tis the season!
Value: $150
Enjoy a personalized shopping experience at Moonlight & Mindfulness, where you’ll be guided in selecting a candle, tea, and crystal perfectly matched to your energy and intentions.
This curated session creates a peaceful, mindful moment just for you — and you’ll leave with a beautiful custom gift set valued at $40.
Value: Priceless
Be one of the first to enjoy Chelmsford’s newest Jersey Mike’s, now open at 113 Drum Hill Road! This package includes two generous catering boxes (24 subs total), perfect for feeding a crowd at your next meeting, birthday celebration or holiday gathering.
Enjoy fresh, delicious subs made Mike’s Way and impress your guests with flavors everyone loves. A convenient and tasty option for any occasion!
Value: $174
Treat your team, family or friends to a warm and delicious spread from Old Mill House Coffee. This catering package serves up to 25 people and includes their Signature Cape Time Blend Coffee, freshly brewed and full of rich, comforting flavor. Complementing the coffee is a delightful assortment of OMHC’s house-baked muffins and pastries crafted with care and sure to impress any crowd.
Perfect for morning meetings, workplace gatherings, celebrations or special events — bring the charm and taste of Old Mill House Coffee straight to your guests.
Value: $150-$175
You’re invited to celebrate the everyday and the extraordinary with a $425 gift card to Luciana Calvin Photography, usable for children, family, maternity, senior, pet, or professional headshot sessions.
Whether you’re preserving treasured memories or refining your personal brand, this gift card offers flexibility to apply toward a full session, prints or studio package.
Luciana’s sessions are designed to be warm, engaging and fun, capturing real moments with genuine expression. Use this opportunity to transform today’s moments into tomorrow’s keepsakes — perfect for you, your family or as a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Value: $425
Enjoy a beautifully curated selection of four exceptional wines in The Dinner Party set, generously donated by Dot Richards of Cards, Coffee & Wine with Dot.
Hand-selected and made with no added sugars, this collection is designed to complement almost any menu and elevate any gathering. And if you’re looking to elevate the experience even more, Dot is always available to chat about the best appetizers and meals to pair with your wine!
What's Included:
• Gallivant Bubbly White, California – 1 bottle (750 ml): Bright and effervescent, perfect for toasting any occasion.
• 2022 Nest Zinfandel, Mendocino County – 1 bottle (750 ml): A lush, lively Zinfandel with bold fruit and spice.
• 2022 Middle Jane Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino County – 1 bottle (750 ml): An elegant Cabernet with depth and character.
• 2024 Gallivant Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, California – 1 bottle (750 ml): A zesty, crisp Sauvignon Blanc with a polished finish.
A versatile and stylish addition to any table — ready to enjoy or share.
Value: $128
Add a touch of beauty and brilliance to your home with this stunning art package from Lion's Den Glass.
This item includes:
• Handcraft glass ornaments - Each ornament is uniquely created with vibrant colors and exquisite craftsmanship, making them perfect for decorating your home year-round or gifting to someone special.
• One-of-a-kind glass pendant - Wearable art at its finest. This pendant showcases the signature style of Lion’s Den Glass, combining elegance and creativity in a piece you’ll reach for again and again.
• $100 gift card
Explore even more handcrafted treasures! Use this gift card to select additional glass art pieces, custom creations or gifts directly from the artists.
Bring home the magic of handcrafted glass and support local artistry — this package is perfect for art lovers, unique-gift seekers, and anyone who appreciates exceptional craftsmanship.
Value: $300 (Priceless artistry + $100 gift card)
Reach thousands of listeners across the Merrimack Valley with $1,000 in advertising on 980 WCAP, the region’s trusted source for news, talk and community connection. This incredible package gives your business or organization the opportunity to amplify its message on one of the area’s most recognized radio stations.
With this advertising credit, you can create a customized campaign that may include:
- Radio spots
- On-air mentions
- Promotional announcements
Whether you’re promoting an event, building brand awareness or launching a new product or service, this package offers powerful reach and proven impact.
Value: $1,000
