Shop Local Holiday Online Auction

Looking for the perfect gift for the person who has everything—or just loves a great margarita? Here’s your chance to make cocktail history at El Potro!





The winning bidder will have the opportunity to name a signature cocktail that will be featured on El Potro’s menu for six months. Whether it’s clever, classic, or a playful inside joke, your chosen name will be enjoyed by guests for months to come.





This fun and unique experience makes a fantastic holiday gift idea, especially for the margarita lover in your life. The winner will receive a certificate that can be used personally or gifted to someone special.





Cheers to creativity, cocktails, and bragging rights!





Value: Priceless