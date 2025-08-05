Shop Museum of Nails Merch

Offered by
Featuring a framed set of hand-painted nails as the artwork itself, this tee asks the question we already know the answer to. Screen printed, oversized fit, soft cotton. Wear it to remind people that nail work is labor, culture, and art.
To receive your item by mail, please scroll down and add the Shipping option to your cart before completing your purchase.
Limited edition nail file. Comes in sleeve for easy storage!
A signed copy of The House of Beauty: Lessons from the Image Industry, by Arabelle Sicardi
With their signature blend of intellectual rigor and poetic sensibility, Arabelle explores how beauty myths are crafted, sold, and weaponized, from corporate boardrooms to your local nail salon.
Printed on premium matte vinyl, this limited edition sticker sheet is perfect for decorating your nail station, tools, notebooks, or anything you want to customize. 6" x 4" Sticker Sheet.
Printed on premium matte vinyl, this 3-pack of stickers is perfect for customizing your nail kit, phone, laptop, or any surface. Inaugural limited-edition series. Full color with easy-peel backing.
Retails for $45. A keyboard specifically designed to accommodate long nails, allowing you to type effortlessly with your fingertips without risking damage; finally get the long nails you want without compromise.
A handpainted press-on set designed by the nail artist Gabie Mercado, proceeds are split between Museum of Nails and the artist.
The set in the photo is the set you will recieve. It is a unique design, comissioned for The Museum of Nails.
A custom press-on set designed by the nail artist Gabie Mercado, proceeds are split between Museum of Nails and the artist directly.
When you choose this option, you will be sent a custom booking link to discuss your press-on commission with Gabie directly. Starting at $200.
