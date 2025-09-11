Paws And Pumpkins Rescue

Offered by

Paws And Pumpkins Rescue

About this shop

Shop Paws and Pumpkins Rescue's Merch!

2nd Anniversary T-shirt item
2nd Anniversary T-shirt item
2nd Anniversary T-shirt item
2nd Anniversary T-shirt
$30

Every one of our little pumpkins deserve to find their patch! Show off your support for our rescue with this adorable t-shirt! All our merch items are handmade by a local artists, not some giant corporation.

It’s our 2 year anniversary and while we look back on the past two years, we are so proud of all that we’ve accomplished and all the lives we’ve saved! Now, as we are looking to buy our own property before our rental space is demolished at the end of the year, we are looking forward to all the exciting changes the next year will bring. All sales for our anniversary items will go towards our fundraising efforts for the new building!

Huge shoutout to Terri Ruff with Special T Custom Creations for making all our merch designs come to life!

2nd Anniversary Hoodie item
2nd Anniversary Hoodie item
2nd Anniversary Hoodie
$45

Every one of our little pumpkins deserve to find their patch! Show off your support for our rescue with this adorable hoodie! All our merch items are handmade by a local artists, not some giant corporation.

It’s our 2 year anniversary and while we look back on the past two years, we are so proud of all that we’ve accomplished and all the lives we’ve saved! Now, as we are looking to buy our own property before our rental space is demolished at the end of the year, we are looking forward to all the exciting changes the next year will bring. All sales for our anniversary items will go towards our fundraising efforts for the new building!

Huge shoutout to Terri Ruff with Special T Custom Creations for making all our merch designs come to life!

2nd Anniversary Buttons item
2nd Anniversary Buttons item
2nd Anniversary Buttons
$2

Every one of our little pumpkins deserve to find their patch! Show off your support for our rescue with these adorable buttons! All our merch items are handmade by a local artists, not some giant corporation.

It’s our 2 year anniversary and while we look back on the past two years, we are so proud of all that we’ve accomplished and all the lives we’ve saved! Now, as we are looking to buy our own property before our rental space is demolished at the end of the year, we are looking forward to all the exciting changes the next year will bring. All sales for our anniversary items will go towards our fundraising efforts for the new building!

Huge shoutout to Terri Ruff with Special T Custom Creations for making all our merch designs come to life!

2nd Anniversary Keychain item
2nd Anniversary Keychain item
2nd Anniversary Keychain item
2nd Anniversary Keychain
$5

Logo is on the back of every keychain

Every one of our little pumpkins deserve to find their patch! Show off your support for our rescue with these adorable keychains! All our merch items are handmade by a local artists, not some giant corporation.

It’s our 2 year anniversary and while we look back on the past two years, we are so proud of all that we’ve accomplished and all the lives we’ve saved! Now, as we are looking to buy our own property before our rental space is demolished at the end of the year, we are looking forward to all the exciting changes the next year will bring. All sales for our anniversary items will go towards our fundraising efforts for the new building!

Huge shoutout to Terri Ruff with Special T Custom Creations for making all our merch designs come to life!

2nd Anniversary Magnet item
2nd Anniversary Magnet
$4

Every one of our little pumpkins deserve to find their patch! Show off your support for our rescue with these adorable magnets! All our merch items are handmade by a local artists, not some giant corporation.

It’s our 2 year anniversary and while we look back on the past two years, we are so proud of all that we’ve accomplished and all the lives we’ve saved! Now, as we are looking to buy our own property before our rental space is demolished at the end of the year, we are looking forward to all the exciting changes the next year will bring. All sales for our anniversary items will go towards our fundraising efforts for the new building!

Huge shoutout to Terri Ruff with Special T Custom Creations for making all our merch designs come to life!

SHIPPING
$7

Please select this item if you'd like your order shipped to you. If you do not select this item, your order will be marked as a pickup order and you will be able to pick it at our rescue facility in Monmouth during business hours once you've been notified that it is ready.

Add a donation for Paws And Pumpkins Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!