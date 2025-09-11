Shop Paws and Pumpkins Rescue's Merch!

Every one of our little pumpkins deserve to find their patch! Show off your support for our rescue with this adorable t-shirt! All our merch items are handmade by a local artists, not some giant corporation.

It’s our 2 year anniversary and while we look back on the past two years, we are so proud of all that we’ve accomplished and all the lives we’ve saved! Now, as we are looking to buy our own property before our rental space is demolished at the end of the year, we are looking forward to all the exciting changes the next year will bring. All sales for our anniversary items will go towards our fundraising efforts for the new building!

Huge shoutout to Terri Ruff with Special T Custom Creations for making all our merch designs come to life!