projectUmbrella Inc.

Offered by

projectUmbrella Inc.

About this shop

Shop projectUmbrella!

projectUmbrella Essential Tee item
projectUmbrella Essential Tee
$17

The projectUmbrella Essential Tee is designed for everyday wear while representing compassion, dignity, and connection. Every purchase supports our mission to rehumanize individuals experiencing houselessness through conversation, care, and community.

0
projectUmbrella Everyday Cap item
projectUmbrella Everyday Cap
$23


The projectUmbrella Everyday Cap features our embroidered logo and a comfortable, adjustable fit. Each hat helps fund outreach efforts and provides essential resources to our neighbors in need.


0
projectUmbrella Community Bundle item
projectUmbrella Community Bundle item
projectUmbrella Community Bundle
$34

Wear the mission. The projectUmbrella Community Bundle includes our Essential Tee and Everyday Cap at a special bundle price. Designed to make an impact beyond clothing, every bundle directly supports outreach, care packages, and meaningful conversation.

0
Add a donation for projectUmbrella Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!