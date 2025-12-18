Shop projectUmbrella!

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About this shop
The projectUmbrella Essential Tee is designed for everyday wear while representing compassion, dignity, and connection. Every purchase supports our mission to rehumanize individuals experiencing houselessness through conversation, care, and community.
The projectUmbrella Everyday Cap features our embroidered logo and a comfortable, adjustable fit. Each hat helps fund outreach efforts and provides essential resources to our neighbors in need.
Wear the mission. The projectUmbrella Community Bundle includes our Essential Tee and Everyday Cap at a special bundle price. Designed to make an impact beyond clothing, every bundle directly supports outreach, care packages, and meaningful conversation.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!