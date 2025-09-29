Studio Neuro Arts

Offered by

Studio Neuro Arts

About this shop

Shop Studio Neuro Arts

Canvas Tote item
Canvas Tote
$15

Get your Studio Neuro Arts branded tote bag to show you support!


Item is made to order and can be picked up at the next upcoming event.

Studio Neuro Arts Canvas Apron item
Studio Neuro Arts Canvas Apron
$15

Grab your Studio Neuro Arts branded canvas apron and let your apron catch the mess!


Item is made to order and can be picked up at the next upcoming event.

Sensory Art Studio Canvas Apron item
Sensory Art Studio Canvas Apron
$15

Grab your Sensory Art Studio branded canvas apron and let your apron catch the mess!


Item is made to order and can be picked up at the next upcoming event.

Unisex T Shirt item
Unisex T Shirt
$25

Grab your Studio Neuro Arts shirt to show your support


Item is made to order and can be picked up at the next upcoming event.

Unisex Zip Up Hoodie item
Unisex Zip Up Hoodie item
Unisex Zip Up Hoodie item
Unisex Zip Up Hoodie
$45

Grab your Studio Neuro Arts zip up hoodie to show your support!


Item is made to order and can be picked up at the next upcoming event.

Add a donation for Studio Neuro Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!