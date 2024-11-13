SHOP SUPREME

Offered by
✨ Moving Forward... Rose Pin ✨
Celebrate elegance and strength with this stunning gold-finished rose pin! Featuring a delicate roses of sisterhood and our "Moving Forward" slogan , it’s more than just an accessory—it’s a symbol of your journey and BPW story.
🌹 Gold finish with intricate rose details
🌹 Stylish, meaningful, and timeless
🌹 Only $15 – a perfect blend of fashion & purpose!
Wear it with pride and let your story bloom! 🌸✨
#MovingForward #RosePin #BPWStyle #EleganceWithMeaning
Show off your beauty and team spirit with this charming Tea Rose Embroidered Baseball Cap! Featuring delicate tea rose embroidery, this cap effortlessly combines style and spirit. Made from comfortable, durable fabric, it’s perfect for casual outings or game day! It’s a fashionable and affordable way to tell your BPW story and support our team. Get yours today and strut into the lead character role with flair!
Show your support and style with the bold Moving Forward Embroidered Baseball Cap! Featuring vibrant red and yellow embroidery, this cap is more than just an accessory—it's a statement. Crafted from comfortable and durable fabric, it’s the ideal choice for casual outings, game days, or just adding some flair to your look. Represent your BPW story and team with this fashionable yet affordable cap. Whether you're out on the town or cheering from the sidelines, this cap ensures you do it in style!
The 2024 Southeast District Bylaws outline the district’s governance, membership, and operations. They define its name, territorial limits, purpose, and powers, along with membership types, fees, and assessments. The governing structure details officer roles, duties, and vacancy procedures.
The bylaws cover meetings, including electronic sessions, conferences, nominations, voting, and elections. Committees and their responsibilities are established, along with disciplinary procedures for misconduct. Guidelines for a quorum, amendments, and dissolution are also included. The document ends with a record of past Bylaws Committees responsible for revisions
The document from The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Incorporated outlines parliamentary procedures, meeting protocols, and organizational guidelines. It covers key aspects such as members' rights and responsibilities, debate protocols, the role of the chair, and basic parliamentary procedures like motions, amendments, voting methods, and terminology. It also addresses small meeting conduct, officer requirements, quorum, and order of business. Additional topics include guidelines for presenting colors, organizing conferences, conducting electronic meetings, and NANBPWC-specific protocols. Social media guidelines and a quick reference for procedural rules are also provided to ensure efficient operations.
Get ready to showcase your style at the next event with the 67 SED Conference Clear Stadium Bag! This large-sized, durable tote is perfect for carrying all your essentials while keeping things stylish and compliant with stadium regulations. Whether you're heading to a sports game, concert, or conference, this clear tote is designed for convenience and ease. With its spacious interior and sturdy build, you’ll have room for everything you need, all while enjoying the hassle-free security of a clear bag. Grab yours now for only $10 and make a statement at your next event!
Get ready to level up your event game with the SED Conference Clear Stadium Sling Tote Bag! This sleek, durable sling tote is the ultimate mix of style and practicality, built to carry all your essentials while cruising through stadium security with ease. Perfect for sports games, concerts, or even school, this clear bag’s got your back—spacious, sturdy, and fully compliant with stadium regulations. At just $10, it’s time to grab yours and roll up looking fresh at your next event!
