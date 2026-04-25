Shop to Support

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Support a mother and family with education and life-skills training for a year. You will receive a coloring page to download, print out and color! Help your kids understand the gift they are giving another family with something tangible for them to see and do!
Feed a malnourished child or a nursing mother three supplemental drinks. You will receive a coloring page to download, print out and color! Help your kids understand the gift they are giving another family with something tangible for them to see and do!
Provide a family with 2 garden boxes–a source of food for the family. You will receive a coloring page to download, print out and color! Help your kids understand the gift they are giving another family with something tangible for them to see and do!
Provide a family with 7 breeding chickens–a life changing gift! You will receive a coloring page to download, print out and color! Help your kids understand the gift they are giving another family with something tangible for them to see and do!
Help your kids understand giving to other kids in need! Donate $10 to The Humble Village and receive this fun, giant coloring poster! Print it out and hang it up for some fun holiday decor and let your kids have fun coloring! Let them discover our hide-and-seek items as well (more instructions are included in the packet!) to help them understand the needs of families in rural Guatemala and how your family has supported them through your donation.
• Simply upload the jpeg or pdf online to Staples or another local printer.
• Choose 36x48 as the size to print it out. Sometimes these are under the “blueprint” option.
• Make sure to select black and white to print it most economically.
This soft vintage-inspired tee, embroidered with the phrase “WORLD PEACE BEGINS AT HOME” will quickly become your favorite. It’s a reminder to anchor and inspire you, while also helping to bring peace to the homes of the families we serve in Guatemala. 100% of the proceeds go to our projects.
Made in LA with 100% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton.
Price includes a $10 shipping fee.
Available in XSmall / Medium / XLarge
This soft vintage-inspired tee, embroidered with the phrase “WORLD PEACE BEGINS AT HOME” will quickly become your favorite. It’s a reminder to anchor and inspire you, while also helping to bring peace to the homes of the families we serve in Guatemala. 100% of the proceeds go to our projects.
Made in LA with 100% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton.
Price includes a $10 shipping fee.
Available in XSmall / Small / Medium / XLarge
This soft vintage-inspired tee, embroidered with the phrase “WORLD PEACE BEGINS AT HOME” will quickly become your favorite. It’s a reminder to anchor and inspire you, while also helping to bring peace to the homes of the families we serve in Guatemala. 100% of the proceeds go to our projects.
Made in LA with 100% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton.
Price includes a $10 shipping fee.
Available in XSmall / Small / Medium / XLarge
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!