Shop to Support

Help your kids understand giving to other kids in need! Donate $10 to The Humble Village and receive this fun, giant coloring poster! Print it out and hang it up for some fun holiday decor and let your kids have fun coloring! Let them discover our hide-and-seek items as well (more instructions are included in the packet!) to help them understand the needs of families in rural Guatemala and how your family has supported them through your donation.

• Simply upload the jpeg or pdf online to Staples or another local printer.

• Choose 36x48 as the size to print it out. Sometimes these are under the “blueprint” option.

• Make sure to select black and white to print it most economically.