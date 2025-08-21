Shop to Support Our Organization

Rep the organization at concerts and events! One t-shirt is included in tuition payments, so buy extras for yourself or for friends and family.
Click here for 2025 tuition payment options: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/nuye-tuition--2025
Click here for 2025 Northern Utah Youth Symphony Retreat payments: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2025-symphony-retreat
Click here for 2025 Northern Utah Youth Wind Ensemble and Northern Utah Youth Chamber Orchestra Retreat payments: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2025-winds-and-chamber-retreat
Purchase Smith's or Kent's grocery cards here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/purchase-grocery-cards
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing