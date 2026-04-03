Healing Through Action

Offered by

Healing Through Action

About this shop

Shop With Purpose — Every Purchase Helps a Family Escape & Rebuild

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

“Be The Reason They Escape” T-Shirt

Why People Love It:

  • Starts meaningful conversations
  • Represents real impact
  • Comfortable, everyday wear

👉 Every shirt helps someone take their first step toward safety.


NOTE: If you prefer us to ship your products, please add shipping (above) to your order. If you prefer to pick up at our office, (4201 Main St., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77002), do not add shipping cost and we will text or email you within 3 hours a link to schedule your package pick up.

Hoodie
$45

Every purchase supports families in crisis.

Limited first run.


NOTE: If you prefer us to ship your products, please add shipping (above) to your order. If you prefer to pick up at our office ,(4201 Main St., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77002), do not add shipping cost and we will text or email you within 3 hours a link to schedule your package pick up.

Tote Bag
$15

Every purchase supports families in crisis.

Limited first run.


NOTE: If you prefer us to ship your products, please add shipping (above) to your order. If you prefer to pick up at our office (4201 Main St., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77002), do not add shipping cost and we will text or email you within 3 hours a link to schedule your package pick up.

Journal
$15

Every purchase supports families in crisis.

Limited first run.


NOTE: If you prefer us to ship your products, please add shipping (above) to your order. If you prefer to pick up at our office (4201 Main St., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77002), do not add shipping cost and we will text or email you within 3 hours a link to schedule your package pick up.

Coloring Book
$5

Every purchase supports families in crisis.

Limited first run.


NOTE: If you prefer us to ship your products, please add shipping (above) to your order. If you prefer to pick up at our office (4201 Main St., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77002), do not add shipping cost and we will text or email you within 3 hours a link to schedule your package pick up.


💛 Starter Impact Bundle
$50

T-shirt + sticker + bracelet


NOTE: If you prefer us to ship your products, please add shipping (above) to your order. If you prefer to pick up at our office (4201 Main St., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77002), do not add shipping cost and we will text or email you within 3 hours a link to schedule your package pick up.

💜 Advocate Bundle
$100

Hoodie + tote + journal


NOTE: If you prefer us to ship your products, please add shipping (above) to your order. If you prefer to pick up at our office (4201 Main St., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77002), do not add shipping cost and we will text or email you within 3 hours a link to schedule your package pick up.

🌟 Transformation Bundle
$150

Full set + donation

Includes everything in the starter impact, advocate, and transformation bundle.


NOTE: If you prefer us to ship your products, please add shipping (above) to your order. If you prefer to pick up at our office (4201 Main St., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77002), do not add shipping cost and we will text or email you within 3 hours a link to schedule your package pick up.

🐾 People & Pets Together Collection
$65

🐾 People & Pets Together Collection

Because no one should have to leave their pet behind

Items:

  • Pet bandanas
  • Matching human + pet shirts
  • Dog treats

Description:
Helping families stay together—humans and pets.


NOTE: If you prefer us to ship your products, please add shipping (above) to your order. If you prefer to pick up at our office (4201 Main St., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77002), do not add shipping cost and we will text or email you within 3 hours a link to schedule your package pick up.

Add a donation for Healing Through Action

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!