Windsor Park Pride

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t-shirt. Small in "Natural" Color
Logo on Front and Back
t-shirt. Medium in "Natural" Color
Logo on Front and Back
t-shirt. Large in "Natural" Color
Logo on Front and Back
t-shirt. X-Large in "Natural" Color
Logo on Front and Back
t-shirt. 2X-Large -- This is available in Citron, which is a slight green color.
Logo on Front and Back
Canvas Bag 15" x 15.75". Great for groceries, books, art supplies, or newsletters when you're delivering. ;-)
$
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