Windsor Park Neighborhood Association Inc

Offered by

Windsor Park Neighborhood Association Inc

About this shop

Windsor Park Pride

Small T-shirt item
Small T-shirt item
Small T-shirt
$15

t-shirt. Small in "Natural" Color


Logo on Front and Back

Medium T-shirt item
Medium T-shirt item
Medium T-shirt
$15

t-shirt. Medium in "Natural" Color


Logo on Front and Back

Large T-shirt item
Large T-shirt item
Large T-shirt
$15

t-shirt. Large in "Natural" Color


Logo on Front and Back

X-Large T-shirt item
X-Large T-shirt item
X-Large T-shirt
$15

t-shirt. X-Large in "Natural" Color


Logo on Front and Back

2X-Large T-shirt item
2X-Large T-shirt item
2X-Large T-shirt
$15

t-shirt. 2X-Large -- This is available in Citron, which is a slight green color.


Logo on Front and Back

Canvas Bag item
Canvas Bag
$10

Canvas Bag 15" x 15.75". Great for groceries, books, art supplies, or newsletters when you're delivering. ;-)

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