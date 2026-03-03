SHOPPING FOR THE VENDORS

Montana Fur Harvesters

VENDOR SPACES, Build your own price
$125

12'x12' space $125 that comes with 4 day passes. For additional spaces and options see below. Add $25 for each 8' table or $20 for 6' table, $3 per chair, $25 for electric, $50 for Drapes. Hours are Thursday setup noon to 9pm. OPENS TO PUBLIC, Friday 8am to 6pm. Saturday 8am to 4pm. Sunday move out 8am to noon.

Free continental breakfast Friday and Saturday 6:30 to7:30am. Free Pot Luck Dinner Friday evening from 7pm till 9pm for vendors, campers and volunteers. Hamburgers/hot dogs/chili provided.


GET THE END CAPS!
$275

A prime 12'x24' End Cap, we will only have a few so act quickly. Add $25 for each 8' table or $20 for 6' table, $3 per chair, $25 for electric, $50 for Drapes.

Each Vendor can add Additional Spaces
$75

Each additional space is $75. Add $25 for each 8' table or $20 for 6' table, $3 per chair, $25 for electric, $50 for Drapes.

Additional 8' Tables if needed
$25

You can choose as many tables as needed

Additional 6' Tables if needed.
$20

You can choose as many tables as needed

Vendor Chair
$3

Folding chair

Pipe & Drape
$50

Black 8' tall back wall, 3' side walls. Partions are 5' x 12' gate panels

110V electric outlet 500 watt
$25

This may dictate location.

