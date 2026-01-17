Hosted by

F N Brown School And Community Association

About this event

Shore Luck - FN Brown Tricky Tray

880 Bloomfield Ave

Verona, NJ 07044, USA

Entry Ticket - General Admission
$40

$40 per person. Your ticket includes entry, desserts, and 1 sheet of Level 1 tickets.

Attendees are welcomed to bring their own snacks/ food for your table as well as wine or beer.


There will be a $10 Wine Pull at the event.


No seating chart this year so you can buy your tickets individually.

No entry tickets will be sold at the door.

Extra Ticket Bundle (not admission)
$50

Pre-sale Ticket Bundles include (2) sheets Level 1, (2) sheets Level 2, (6) Level 3 tickets & (3) Grand Prize tickets at $50 per Bundle ($75+ value)

Pre-sale Bundles will be available for purchase until February 27, 2026. Additional tickets, ticket sheets, ticket bundles (at full price value), and 50/50 Raffle tickets will be available at the event. Cash only.

Add a donation for F N Brown School And Community Association

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