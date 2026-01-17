Shore Luck - FN Brown Tricky Tray

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About this event
$40 per person. Your ticket includes entry, desserts, and 1 sheet of Level 1 tickets.
Attendees are welcomed to bring their own snacks/ food for your table as well as wine or beer.
There will be a $10 Wine Pull at the event.
No seating chart this year so you can buy your tickets individually.
No entry tickets will be sold at the door.
Pre-sale Ticket Bundles include (2) sheets Level 1, (2) sheets Level 2, (6) Level 3 tickets & (3) Grand Prize tickets at $50 per Bundle ($75+ value)
Pre-sale Bundles will be available for purchase until February 27, 2026. Additional tickets, ticket sheets, ticket bundles (at full price value), and 50/50 Raffle tickets will be available at the event. Cash only.
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